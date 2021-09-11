CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Gokushufudou Part 2 confirmed by trailer

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 6 days ago

Netflix’s Gokushufudou: The Way of the House Husband Season 2 release date is confirmed for October 7, 2021. The Way of the House Husband Part 2 trailer revealed that the anime will release internationally. The announcement of The Way of the Househusband Season 2 being renewed was made during a...

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Gurren Lagann Cosplay Brings Yoko to Life

One awesome Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann cosplay has brought Yoko Littner to life! It's been several years since the series first made its debut, premiering back in 2007, but there's quite a lot of influence that Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann has over the current state of anime today. Not only did the series' director Hiroyuki Imaishi go on to co-found Studio Trigger (which most recently celebrated its tenth anniversary) together with Masahiko Otsuka following the success of series' such as this one for Aniplex, but Gurren Lagann's biggest moments have been shouted out in many anime years later.
COMICS
honknews.com

Netflix’s Baki Hanma Confirmed Release Date| Official Trailer Is Out

The Japanese Anime series Baki has already become a lot popular with its supernatural theme and amazing characters. The anime series has already released its three seasons back to back and fans were happy with everything so far. The fight between the strong and the strongest will always make the anime lover happy because what do we want more? Baki Hanma is the latest series which is considered as the final show of the Baki series.
COMICS
ComicBook

The Way of the Househusband Confirms Part 2 Release Date With New Trailer and Poster

Netflix has confirmed the release date for The Way of the Househusband Part 2 with a new trailer and poster! First making its debut earlier this Spring, the five episode anime adaptation of Kousuke Oono's increasingly popular original manga series was admittedly a divisive release among anime fans. It got a lot of attention from fans for its mixed reviews upon its initial debut, and only got even more notable with its censorship in China over its lead character's back tattoos. But even with all of that, a second wave of episodes is getting ready for its release with Netflix next month.
COMICS
tvinsider.com

‘Manifest’: Matt Long Confirms He Will Be Part of the Final Season On Netflix

Matt Long has put minds at ease as he has confirmed that he will be back for Manifest‘s fourth and final season when it’s resurrected on Netflix. Despite recently being cast as the lead in the new NBC pilot, Getaway, Long has stated that he is still on board to return to the supernatural drama. “I don’t know what’s coming,” he said at Sunday’s Creative Arts Emmys, “I just hope that Zeke plays a really big part in it, and I’m just really excited and can’t wait to see what it is. We’ve got a few months before we start up, so we’re all really thrilled.”
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michi
thenerdstash.com

Pokemon: Secrets of the Jungle Trailer Confirms Netlfix Release

The Pokemon: Secrets of the Jungle trailer stars Ash Ketchum and Pikachu exploring a large and unexplored jungle. While there, the duo meets Koko. They learn that Koko was abandoned in the Jungle and raised by the Pokemon there. They also encounter a wild, talking Zarude, who Koko calls “Dada.” From there, Ash, Koko, and the Pokemon of the forest must protect the land from an incoming research company trying to take the jungle’s important resources (including a magical healing spring).
VIDEO GAMES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE MATRIX: RESURRECTIONS Trailer Confirmed For This Thursday; First Footage Released

The official website for The Matrix: Resurrections launched earlier today, leading to speculation that the trailer might be on the horizon. Now, Warner Bros. has confirmed that we'll be getting our first look at some footage from the highly-anticipated sci-fi sequel this Thursday. The social media video doesn't feature any...
MOVIES
Anime News Network

Komi Can't Communicate Anime's Video Previews Theme Songs, Lists Netflix Streaming Globally (Updated)

The official website for the television anime of Tomohito Oda's Komi Can't Communicate (Comi-san wa Comyushō desu.) manga began streaming the second full promotional video for the anime on Wednesday. The video reveals and previews the anime's opening theme song "Cinderella" by Cider Girl, and also previews the ending theme song "Hikareinochi" by Kitri.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anime Series#Photography#Motion Comic#Japanese Anime#House#Studio J C Staff#Konosuba#Dungeon#Aggretsuko#Netlfix
dexerto.com

Original Matrix website comes back to life as Matrix 4 trailer confirmed

Eighteen years have passed since The Matrix Revolutions, but the wait for The Matrix Resurrections is nearly over – with the official trailer dropping on Thursday, September 9. The Wachowski sisters changed the landscape of action cinema for western audiences, with the release of The Matrix in 1999. The film...
MOVIES
Gematsu

Project EVE confirmed for PS5, gameplay trailer

Project EVE will launch for PlayStation 5, developer SHIFT-UP announced. A release date was not announced. Here is an overview of the game, via SHIFT-UP director Kim Hyung Tae:. Reclaim the Stolen Earth and Decide for Mankind’s Destiny. In the not-too-distant future, mankind is expelled from Earth after losing the...
VIDEO GAMES
lrmonline.com

Picard Season 2 Trailer And Release Window Confirmed

Yesterday was Star Trek day and below you can check out the new Picard Season 2 trailer. Confirmed at the end of the trailer is that Picard Season 2 will hit Paramount+ in February, 2022. Since Paramount+ is not a worldwide streaming service it remains to be seen what date the show will appear and on what platform where you live if outside the U.S. Though it seem most territories will get the show on Amazon Prime. That’s where I watched Picard Season 1 in the U.K. so it makes sense, and the date at the end of this Amazon branded trailer below has the same February, 2022 window.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Komi Can't Communicate Confirms Netflix Release With New Trailer

Komi Can't Communicate has confirmed it will be streaming on Netflix with the release of a new trailer! Tomohito Oda's original manga series has quickly picked up a major cult following ever since it started releasing outside of Japan in the last couple of years, and soon the series will be finding a whole new audience with the debut of its official anime adaptation. Announced to be releasing this October as part of the Fall 2021 anime schedule, fans outside of Japan have been wondering where they would be able to check out the new anime for themselves.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
wegotthiscovered.com

The Matrix Resurrections Trailer May Have Secretly Confirmed How Neo Is Alive

The Matrix Resurrections‘ trailer, released this past week to rave reviews, may have uncovered why Keanu Reeves’ character Neo is still alive. Prior to the teaser, many assumed Neo had passed away in the series’ third instalment The Matrix Revolutions. At the end of the film, Reeves’ character is seen sacrificing himself so that he and the antagonist Agent Smith can perish. Ultimately when Smith is deleted and the Matrix is reset, Neo is left lifeless as his corpse is surrounded by smaller machines.
MOVIES
cinelinx.com

‘Bright: Samurai Soul’ is Coming to Netflix on October 12

Netflix has released the official trailer for the upcoming animated film Bright: Samurai Soul, which will be releasing on Netflix next month. Yesterday Netflix released the official trailer and key information about the upcoming animated spinoff film Bright: Samurai Soul, which is based in the same magical world of the Hollywood live-action film Bright. Set in Japan during the end of the Shogunate and the beginning of the Meiji period, this retelling explores a new setting, era, and characters and is set to release on October 12, 2021. Director Ishiguro carefully crafted this feature to blend the culture of Japan with the world of Bright. The new animation style fuses the characteristics of Japanese woodblock print art with 3DCG technology.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Star Wars: Visions' Introduces the Villains of the Anime Anthology Disney+ Show

With the impending release of Star Wars: Visions, a new deep dive gives fans a look into the villains of some of the episodes. Speaking with co-executive producer Justin Leach, StarWars.com offered insight on the antagonists of the upcoming anime anthology series, introducing five of the dynamic characters whose presence will undoubtedly be felt. Star Wars: Visions will debut with a total of nine shorts on September 22, exclusively on Disney+.
COMICS
ComicBook

Pokemon Samples Spirited Away in This Ghibli Crossover

The world of Pokemon continues to expand with Pokemon Sword and Shield and Pokemon Journeys through the introduction of the Galar Region, but one fan artist has decided to take the popular franchise into a brand new region, unlike anything its seen before with the region of Studio Ghibli. Taking two of the main characters from Pokemon Black And White and fusing them with the world of Spirited Away, it's clear that these two anime franchises seem made for one another when they meet. There are no plans for an official crossover, but fans can certainly dream.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy