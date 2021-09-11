Gokushufudou Part 2 confirmed by trailer

Yesterday was Star Trek day and below you can check out the new Picard Season 2 trailer. Confirmed at the end of the trailer is that Picard Season 2 will hit Paramount+ in February, 2022. Since Paramount+ is not a worldwide streaming service it remains to be seen what date the show will appear and on what platform where you live if outside the U.S. Though it seem most territories will get the show on Amazon Prime. That’s where I watched Picard Season 1 in the U.K. so it makes sense, and the date at the end of this Amazon branded trailer below has the same February, 2022 window.

