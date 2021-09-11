Calipari, Camby, Erving and Leaman honored with statues in front of Mullins Center

A statue of Calipari, along with Marcus Camby, Julius Erving and Jack Leaman, will be unveiled Saturday at the Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts. “It's kind of neat,” Calipari said. “I tried to get Ellen to come. She says, I see you enough. I'm not looking at you in a statue. So, she's not going to go, I don't think. But to be there with Julius (Erving), with a coach that I respect like I respect Coach Hall, Jack Leaman, and then Marcus Camby, who I've told over and over again that what you've done for me and my family, I could never repay. And he always follows it, 'Coach, what you did for me, and I love you.' I mean, to be there with that is kind of unique and special.”

AMHERST, MA ・ 9 DAYS AGO