Calipari, Camby, Erving and Leaman honored with statues in front of Mullins Center

By Joey Aliberti, Frederick Hanna III, Lulu Kesin
Daily Collegian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, the University of Massachusetts unveiled statues for Hall of Famers John Calipari, Marcus Camby, Julius Erving and Jack Leaman. A ceremony honoring their legacy and accomplishments at UMass was attended by former teammates, coaches, family and current players of the men’s and women’s basketball teams. The unveiling of the statues was a prelude to the dinner ceremony inducting the 1995-1996 team into the UMass Hall of Fame.

