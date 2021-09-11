CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Science Does Say Young People Should Receive The COVID-19 Vaccine, Contrary To Larry Elder’s False Claim

By Chris Nichols
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGOP recall candidate Larry Elder claimed the science is unsettled on whether young people should receive the COVID-19 vaccine or wear masks in schools. That’s not supported by the facts. For months, leading scientific groups have offered clear recommendations. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Federal Drug Administration...

Cracker Jacques
6d ago

Have a little heart inflammation, it'll keep you from getting covid. Makes perfect sense 🤪 #LeftardLogic

IN THIS ARTICLE
