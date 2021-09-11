CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arsenal's Mikel Arteta hails 'best week or 10 days' of his managerial career after win over Norwich

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter watching Arsenal beat Norwich 1-0, Mikel Arteta hailed it as "the best week of my career" as the Gunners got their season up and running. The Arsenal boss came into the game under the spotlight after starting the season with three defeats on the spin without scoring, and the tension was growing further inside Emirates Stadium until Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struck on 66 minutes.

