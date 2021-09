The natural world holds beauty even at a microscopic scale, and each year, Nikon's Small World photo competition opens our eyes to a whole new realm of diminutive detail. In its 47th year, the contest continues to celebrate the intricacies of nature and the artistry of careful microscopic investigation. Whether it be a kaleidoscopic slice of meteorite or the translucent head of a tick, the tessellated eye of a horsefly or the web of cracks across a single grain of rice, this year's winners, honorable mentions, and images of distinction are here to give us a glimpse into the unseen. The first place prize...

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 1 DAY AGO