Florida COVID-19 update: 9,148 cases added. Florida nears 3.5 million cases

By Devoun Cetoute, Miami Herald
 6 days ago

Florida on Saturday reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 9,148 more COVID-19 cases and seven deaths, according to Miami Herald calculations of CDC data. In all, Florida has recorded at least 3,418,160 confirmed COVID cases and 48,283 deaths. In the last seven days, on average, the state...

Best Life

An Increasing Number of COVID Outbreaks Are Tied to This One Activity

As COVID cases continue to rise in areas across the U.S., officials are tracing outbreaks to a number of different events. Recently, a handful of states have sounded the alarm on COVID clusters tied to an activity that many of us might consider to be relatively innocuous. In regions that span the entire country, states are seeing a spike in COVID cases linked to high school and middle school sports.
EDUCATION
International Business Times

2,675 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Died Of COVID-19; 11,440 Breakthrough Cases Hospitalized

More than 2,600 fully vaccinated Americans have died of COVID-19 as the country continues to see a rise in the number of breakthrough hospitalizations, the latest data showed. According to the data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 2,675 Americans died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated as of Sept. 7. Among the total breakthrough deaths, 87% were people aged 65 and older, 44% were female patients and 21% were patients who were either asymptomatic or whose deaths were not COVID-related.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Miami New Times

Anti-Vaccine Extremist From South Florida Who Hoped to Get COVID-19 Has "Brutal" Case

Laura Loomer needs to be more careful what she wishes for. Nine months ago, the anti-Muslim, anti-vaccine extremist and self-proclaimed most banned woman on the internet took to the conservative social-media app Parler to express her sincere interest in contracting COVID-19: "I hope I get COVID so I can prove to people I've had bouts of food poisoning that are more serious and life threatening than a hyped up virus," she posted on December 30, 2020. "Have you ever eaten bad fajitas? That will kill you faster than COVID."
FLORIDA STATE
International Business Times

12 Fully Vaccinated Die Of COVID-19 In Louisiana Over 1 Week

More than 10 fully vaccinated people in Louisiana have died of COVID-19 over the past week alone, according to state data. At least 12 Louisiana residents who have been fully vaccinated died of COVID-19 between Sept. 2 and 9, representing 15% of the new deaths recorded during the same period.
LOUISIANA STATE
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wbrc.com

Which COVID-19 vaccine is seeing the most breakthrough cases?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Being fully vaccinated does not mean you will be completely protected from COVID-19. The vaccines do offer some protection and a better chance of survival, but Alabama has had a number of hospitalizations and deaths among those considered fully vaccinated. Deputy State Health Officer, Dr. Karen...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
News4Jax.com

County-by-county COVID death data once again being released in Florida

After months, data from the state of Florida of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is again being broken down by county, as first reported by the Sun Sentinel. Originally, the Florida Department of Health was releasing the data every day. But in early June, the state switched to weekly reports when the number of reported cases and deaths being reported in Florida lessened.
FLORIDA STATE
washingtonnewsday.com

As Florida COVID-19 cases skyrocket, Ron DeSantis’ approval rating plummets.

As Florida COVID-19 cases skyrocket, Ron DeSantis’ approval rating plummets. Nearly half of all Floridians are dissatisfied with Republican Governor Ron DeSantis’ job performance. His unfavorable rating has climbed in recent months as the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in Florida has hit new highs since the epidemic began.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Florida continues to see COVID cases slip, deaths rise

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida reported just over 100,000 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, a 33% decrease from the height of last month’s surge. The state has now had 3.4 million of its residents -- about 14% of Floridians -- diagnosed with coronavirus since early last year. As with...
FLORIDA STATE
Miami Herald

Florida COVID update: 23,930 cases, 968 deaths and fewer people in hospital and ICU

Florida on Monday reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 23,930 more COVID-19 cases and 968 deaths, according to Miami Herald calculations of CDC data. Case and death data was not reported Sunday by the CDC, so what was reported Monday includes two days’ worth of data. In this most recent phase of the pandemic, Florida through the CDC has reported deaths in Monday and Thursday clumps.
FLORIDA STATE
suncoastnews.com

COVID-19 cases decrease in Florida: Death toll climbs to 48,772

For the second week in a row, the Florida Department of Health reported fewer new COVID-19 cases; however, the opposite is true for deaths with an increase of nearly 2,500 for the week of Sept. 3-9. DOH reported 100,012 new cases, or 14,287 a day, for the week bringing the...
FLORIDA STATE

