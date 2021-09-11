CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacred Ground: A September 11th Special from NPR

capradio.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn September 11, 2001, Tim Lambert was a young journalist at NPR Member station WITF in Harrisburg Pennsylvania. On September 11, 2001, Tim Lambert was a young journalist at NPR Member station WITF in Harrisburg Pennsylvania. The day was a blur of news, the collapse of the twin towers, the burning side of the Pentagon and closer to home, the charred pit near Shanksville, where a fourth hijacked plane had gone down. It caught Tim’s attention for a brief instant. He owned land near Shanksville, passed down to him from his grandfather. That night, when Tim finally dragged himself home, he saw a blinking message on his answering machine. It was his dad-telling him he was sure United Airlines Flight 93 had crashed on Tim’s land. And he was right. That phone call began a 20-year journey for Tim. He'd find himself involved in the recovery efforts in Shanksville. He'd find himself growing closer and closer to the family members of the people on the plane. He'd find himself a caretaker of the land until a fitting memorial could be built. And because he was a journalist, he'd find himself with a vantage point into 9/11 that no other reporter in America had. This broadcast special will give your listeners a window into the crash of Flight 93, from the earliest days until now, 20 years later.

www.capradio.org

WTVQ

Somerset remembers September 11th 2021

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – If you were alive on September 11th 2001, chances are that you likely remember where you were and what you were doing when news came of the first plane hitting the north tower of the World Trade Center in New York. For Bradley Nelson Armentrout, he was in his sixth grade classroom in Pennsylvania when he and his classmates saw the events unfold on TV.
SOMERSET, KY
wcu.edu

Reflecting on September 11th

On September 11, 2001, America changed. Thousands of people lost their lives on that fateful day inside the Twin Towers in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and on a plane in Shanksville, Pa., due to terrorist attacks. In remembrance of the 2,977 lives lost, students and staff...
CULLOWHEE, NC
greenwichfreepress.com

QUIGLEY: September 11th In Retrospect

I remember almost every detail of Tuesday, September 11th, 2001. It was a gorgeous day. Not a cloud in the sky. I was supposed to travel to Tokyo that Friday, so I went and got my haircut at the Fulton Street barber shop before work. On the way to the office, I walked right by the Twin Towers like I did almost every day. I arrived on the Merrill Lynch trading floor at about 7:30 and began my morning routine. I made a few calls, got my breakfast and then as the trading day began, I heard an oddly loud noise that sounded like a car crash. From that moment on, my life was inexorably changed.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
State
Pennsylvania State
New Pittsburgh Courier

September 11th: 20 years later

The first plane hit the north tower at 8:46 a.m. The second one hit the south tower at 9:03 a.m. The third hit the Pentagon at 9:37 a.m. The fourth and final one crashed in a Pennsylvania field at 10:03 a.m. The images are seared into our individual and collective memories. That was 20 years ago. At the time, only a handful of Americans had heard of Osama bin Laden. In the following days, all of us would come to know that name and the organization, al-Qaida, to which it is inextricably linked.
POLITICS
Norwich Bulletin

Cityside: Two decades after the September 11th attacks

Time, I’ve read, is the great healer. I suspect when we're speaking about bruised romantic feelings or scraped knees, that's often true, but time does not, and cannot, heal all wounds. This Saturday is the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks, one of the darkest and saddest days in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NPR

Consider This from NPR

Ten million dollars - that's how much the U.S. is offering for information that leads to the arrest of Sirajuddin Haqqani, a man on the FBI's most wanted list. His father founded the Haqqani network, which the FBI considers a terrorist group. Thing is, he's not hard to find. (SOUNDBITE...
MUSIC
hartfordcitynewstimes.com

Today in History for September 11th

Sights and sounds of this day in 2001, when America suffered the worst terrorist attack on its soil. (Sept. 11) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/2c90e2e00d2446f4bccdfe080eeae7ba.
INSTAGRAM
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Kamala Harris Arrested In Singapore?

A post shared on Facebook claims that Vice President Kamala Harris was arrested in Singapore and that a new vice president has been announced. While Harris did recently travel to Singapore, she was not arrested during her trip. She has not been replaced as vice president. Fact Check:. Harris traveled...
CONGRESS & COURTS
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Alaska Senator introduces bill to permanently allow cruise ships to sail to Alaska without stopping in Canada

A new bill aims to permanently circumvent U.S. cabotage laws so that cruise ships can always visit Alaska without needing to stop in Canada. U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) announced on Wednesday she will introduce a new bill to Congress that would permanently allow foreign flagged cruise ships to sail to Alaska without having to stop in Canada by creating a permanent exemption from the Passenger Vessel Services Act (PVSA).
ALASKA STATE
The Associated Press

One stunning afternoon: Setbacks imperil Biden’s reset

WASHINGTON (AP) — It was an hour President Joe Biden would no doubt like to forget. On Friday, the Pentagon acknowledged that a drone strike in Afghanistan killed 10 civilians, including seven children, not terrorists. A panel advising the Food and Drug Administration voted to not recommend COVID booster shots for all Americans over 16, dashing an administration hope. And France announced it was recalling its ambassador to the U.S. out of anger for being cut out of a secret nuclear submarine deal Biden had struck with the United Kingdom and Australia.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS Chicago

Naperville Woman Working For United Airlines Uses Farsi Language Skills To Connect With Evacuees From Afghanistan, Evoking Her Own Roots Coming From Iran

CHICAGO (CBS) — This story is about fate, and a twist that brought a Naperville woman back to her roots. As CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra reported Thursday night, it happened in the skies over the Middle East and Europe, on a plane full of evacuees headed west. On any given day at O’Hare International Airport, thousands of flights push back from the gate. We met Artemis Bayandor there to talk about two that changed her life. “The first thing they ask you during your interviews is, ‘Do you love people, and do you love to travel?’ and duh, yes, I...
NAPERVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

