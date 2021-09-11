Former 2001 Mets Recall Aftermath Of 9/11 Attacks In Honor Of 20th Anniversary

On this day 20-years-ago, America and the world as a whole would never be the same after the infamous 9/11 attacks. Mets vice president of ballpark operations Sue Lucchi was at work at Shea Stadium that day when horror struck in the form of the first plane crashing into the North Tower of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. And for the next 11 days, Shea Stadium pretty much became her home.