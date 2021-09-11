CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks Activate LB Jon Rhattigan From Practice Squad

By John Boyle
seattle Seahawks
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRookie linebacker Jon Rhattigan was activated from the practice squad on Saturday, making him eligible to play in the Seahawks' season-opener at Indianapolis. An undrafted rookie out of Army, Rhattigan missed much of training camp with an injury, but impressed in the preseason finale. Rhattigan, who went undrafted this year,...

www.seahawks.com

FanSided

Ciara reps husband Russell Wilson’s Seahawks gear at Met Gala 2021

Singer/songwriter Ciara does the Seahawks proud with a sequined lime-green homage to husband Russell Wilson’s team. There’s nothing more American than apple pie and football — at least that’s what Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara believes. Ciara attended the much-anticipated 2021 Met Gala on Monday night, an event...
NFL
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are finalizing their QB depth chart ahead of the 2021 season. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks have released veteran backup Sean Mannion to make way for second-year quarterback Jake Luton. Mannion was selected with a third-round pick in the 2015 draft by the...
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks, Jaguars Reportedly Agree To Significant Trade

The Seattle Seahawks acquired a defensive back who is plenty familiar with the Pacific Northwest from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night. The Jaguars sent cornerback Sidney Jones to the Seahawks, according to ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter. Jones already has plenty of fans in Seattle. He was a star for the Washington Huskies from 2014-to-2016. It’s only fitting he’s heading back to the area.
NFL
State
Washington State
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Doesn't play Saturday

Wilson didn't play in the Seahawks' final preseason game Saturday against the Chargers. Wilson was expected to play about a quarter, but head coach Pete Carroll opted to keep the team's most valuable player on the sidelines for the final exhibition matchup. Even without Wilson on the field, we saw a glimpse of new OC Shane Waldron's system, according to Gregg Bell of The News Tribune. Waldron frequently utilized two tight-end sets, and he even got fullback Nick Bellore involved. Of course, we shouldn't draw too many conclusions from a preseason game. After all, no scheme is going to leave DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett (groin) off the field for more than a couple of snaps per game. With the defense more likely to take a step back than improve, Wilson should end up throwing plenty this season, regardless of the initial game plan.
NFL
FanSided

Tyler Lockett made a touchdown catch that seems impossible (Video)

Clutch Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett makes his first game-changing play of 2021 with an impossible 23-yard touchdown grab. Seahawks wide receivers have long had the unfortunate reputation of being undervalued — just ask Doug Baldwin — but chronically-underrated wideout Tyler Lockett made sure he got his due this year with an incredible 23-yard touchdown on the Seahawks’ opening drive against the Indianapolis Colts.
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Signing Former 1st Round Pick

Veteran defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche was one of the Seahawks’ final cuts ahead of yesterday’s 53-man roster deadline. But, after just one day away from the team, the former first-round pick is rejoining the Seattle organization — this time as a member of the practice team roster, per ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler.
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Meeting With 8-Time Pro Bowler

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly looking into a potential major addition to their defensive line. According to multiple reports, the NFC West franchise is meeting with eight-time Pro Bowler Geno Atkins this week. Atkins, 33, played for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2010-20. He made eight Pro Bowls and three All-Pro...
NFL
#Seahawks#Practice Squad#American Football
The Spun

Steelers Cut Veteran Defensive Lineman After Seahawks Trade

Prior to acquiring a player via trade on Friday, the Steelers‘ 53-man roster was finalized. But with the new addition, the organization had to waive a player to get back down to the 53-man limit. The Steelers waived defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux on Friday. Mondeaux played in 11 games and...
NFL
seattle Seahawks

Social Media Reacts to Seahawks Winning Season Opener 28-16

The Seattle Seahawks take on the Colts in their first game of the 2021 season at Lucas Oil Stadium. This album will be updated throughout the game. Game Action photos are presented by Washington's Lottery.
NFL
seattle Seahawks

Tuesday Round-Up: The Pete Carroll Show Returns To 710 ESPN Seattle

Good morning, 12s. Here's a look at what's happening today – Tuesday, Sept. 14 – for your Seattle Seahawks. The beginning of the regular season means we can finally spend all day on Sunday watching football again. It means we get to play fantasy football and check in on all our players. And it means that The Pete Carroll Show will be on 710 ESPN Seattle on Monday mornings.
NFL
seattle Seahawks

Rashaad Penny's Calf Strain & Other Injury Seahawks Updates From Pete Carroll

Injury updates from Seahawks coach Pete Carroll following his team's Week 1 win over the Colts. The Seahawks returned home from Indianapolis with an impressive season-opening victory, but they did lose a few players to injury in that 28-16 win. Running back Rashaad Penny left the game early with a...
NFL
chatsports.com

Seattle Seahawks sign Baylor basketball standout Mark Vital to practice squad as tight end

RENTON, Wash. -- The Seattle Seahawks are signing former Baylor basketball standout Mark Vital to their practice squad as a tight end, the team announced Thursday. Vital, listed on the school's website as 6-5 and 250 pounds, was a starting forward on Bears' national title team. He was not selected in this year's NBA Draft and played for the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA Summer League before announcing earlier this week that he was pursuing a career in the NFL.
NFL
profootballrumors.com

Seahawks To Add Ex-Baylor Hoops Starter Mark Vital To Practice Squad

The Seahawks will try another basketball-to-football conversion effort. They are signing former Baylor hoops starter Mark Vital to their practice squad, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com tweets. Vital stands 6-foot-5, 250 pounds and follows a few ex-basketball players to the Seahawks. The Seahawks have some experience with this, having converted George...
NFL
chatsports.com

Las Vegas Raiders sign former Seahawks WR David Moore to practice squad

After signing KJ Wright earlier this week, the Las Vegas Raiders have signed yet another former Seattle Seahawks fan-favorite in wide receiver David Moore. Moore was just released by the Carolina Panthers, with whom he signed a two-year $4.75 million deal this offseason. Raiders signing wide receiver David Moore to...
NFL
USA Today

Seahawks practice squad tracker: Tanner Muse, DeShon Williams make 16

The Seattle Seahawks have added a couple of players to their practice squad. 2020 third-round draft pick and former Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse is one. Former Washington tight end DeShon Williams is the other. These two additions brings the number of players to the full 16. Here’s a look at...
NFL
seattle Seahawks

2021 Week 1 - Seahawks at Colts Game Preview

The Seattle Seahawks hit the road to take on the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 1 for the first game of the 2021 NFL regular season. Sponsored by Delta.
NFL

