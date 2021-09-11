Dolphins Soundbites of Patriots Week

Checking out the comments from Dolphins players and coaches that stood out heading into the Week 1 matchup against the New England Patriots:

Head coach Brian Flores on his final message to his players heading into the game:

“Really, all of the things we talked about through training camp – alignment, assignment, good communication, good fundamentals, good technique, follow your rules, read your keys and play ball. I try not to steer too far from that. I think if they do those things, the results will take care of themselves.”

RB Salvon Ahmed on his breakout game against New England last December:

“I think that was just a team effort. We want to go out there and have success every year and every game. We’re going to attack this game like it’s the first one of the year, like we do every single game. Last year, that was a great win to be a part of as a team. This year is a new one.”

DT Christian Wilkins on looking forward to playing the season opener at Gillette Stadium:

“Of course. For multiple reasons. Massachusetts is home for me. I’m from Springfield, Massachusetts – 413 (area code) stand up. So for that. Also, the first game of the year. It’s always exciting. The start of something new is always fun. I have a lot of family and friends at the game, too, so it’s always exciting to go up to Foxboro.”

TE Durham Smythe on what worked so well in the running game against New England last December:

“I think we had a good plan, obviously. I think all of last year we were really harping on being more physical as an entire team and that’s what sets the pace in the run game really specifically. That’s something that we’ve worked on extensively through this preseason. That’s something that we touched on the first day of pads. That’s something that we’ve really tried to improve on since the beginning of last season. I think if we can continue on the upward trend in terms of being more physical, obviously there is going to be good game plans every week from the coaches but the physicality, as long as that’s tuned up, we’ll be able to run the ball.”

CB Byron Jones on how he feels entering his second season with the Dolphins:

“I feel better. I definitely feel better in terms of playing a different style of football here. It was a little bit of an adjustment, but that’s the fun part. That’s a fun challenge of life, is always being adaptable and just standing up to all the challenges.”

C Michael Deiter on facing former teammate DT Davon Godchaux:

"It will be funny. I’m excited to talk to him and kind of chop it up with him. I guess it’s a little bit nerve-wracking because he’s a good player. It’s exciting. It will be cool to block a guy that I’m pretty familiar with, especially last year every day in practice (it was) me and him. It will be fun to see him again. He’s a good test. He’s a really good player.”

QB Tua Tagovailoa on how different he feels entering his second season:

“For me, I’m just focused on what we can do. I try to put myself in a situation where I’m Bill Belichick. If I was Bill Belichick, what would I want to do to stop myself? That’s how I try to go about that.”

OLB Jaelan Phillips on preparing for his NFL regular season game:

“It’s going to be crazy. It’s going to be fun. Like Jevon (Holland) said, it’s been a dream of mine since I was little to be able to do this for a career and it’s honestly so surreal at this point so I can’t even tell you how it’s going to feel. It’s just a lot of emotions, a lot going on at once; but you’ve just got to focus on the game. I’m definitely excited.”

LB Jerome Baker on preparing for QB Mac Jones instead of Cam Newton:

“They are a little different. Cam is a little bit more mobile and Mac is slightly less. At the end of the day, it’s a NFL quarterback, so we've got to come out there and prepare and execute at the end of the day. That’s something we go into and that’s what we got to do.”

DB Jason McCourty on getting the chance to see his twin brother, Patriots DB Devin McCourty:

“I would be more excited if I could see his kids but I won’t get a chance to see his kids. Him, eh, he’s all right. (laughter) I saw enough of him the last three years.”

WR DeVante Parker on whether there's any part of him disappointed that he won't get to go against CB Stephon Gilmore, who's on PUP:

“A little bit. I want him out there but they have a good group of guys back there without him. I’m just looking forward to the matchups.”

DT Raekwon Davis on playing with Patriots QB Mac Jones at the University of Alabama:

“Smart guy. Smart guy. He likes to take one play at a time. He’s an accurate guy. I loved playing with him at ‘Bama. He’s a funny kid.”