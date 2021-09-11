CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Dolphins Soundbites of Patriots Week

By Alain Poupart
AllDolphins
AllDolphins
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B1mnj_0btFCxjz00

Checking out the comments from Dolphins players and coaches that stood out heading into the Week 1 matchup against the New England Patriots:

Head coach Brian Flores on his final message to his players heading into the game:

“Really, all of the things we talked about through training camp – alignment, assignment, good communication, good fundamentals, good technique, follow your rules, read your keys and play ball. I try not to steer too far from that. I think if they do those things, the results will take care of themselves.”

RB Salvon Ahmed on his breakout game against New England last December:

“I think that was just a team effort. We want to go out there and have success every year and every game. We’re going to attack this game like it’s the first one of the year, like we do every single game. Last year, that was a great win to be a part of as a team. This year is a new one.”

DT Christian Wilkins on looking forward to playing the season opener at Gillette Stadium:

“Of course. For multiple reasons. Massachusetts is home for me. I’m from Springfield, Massachusetts – 413 (area code) stand up. So for that. Also, the first game of the year. It’s always exciting. The start of something new is always fun. I have a lot of family and friends at the game, too, so it’s always exciting to go up to Foxboro.”

TE Durham Smythe on what worked so well in the running game against New England last December:

“I think we had a good plan, obviously. I think all of last year we were really harping on being more physical as an entire team and that’s what sets the pace in the run game really specifically. That’s something that we’ve worked on extensively through this preseason. That’s something that we touched on the first day of pads. That’s something that we’ve really tried to improve on since the beginning of last season. I think if we can continue on the upward trend in terms of being more physical, obviously there is going to be good game plans every week from the coaches but the physicality, as long as that’s tuned up, we’ll be able to run the ball.”

CB Byron Jones on how he feels entering his second season with the Dolphins:

“I feel better. I definitely feel better in terms of playing a different style of football here. It was a little bit of an adjustment, but that’s the fun part. That’s a fun challenge of life, is always being adaptable and just standing up to all the challenges.”

C Michael Deiter on facing former teammate DT Davon Godchaux:

"It will be funny. I’m excited to talk to him and kind of chop it up with him. I guess it’s a little bit nerve-wracking because he’s a good player. It’s exciting. It will be cool to block a guy that I’m pretty familiar with, especially last year every day in practice (it was) me and him. It will be fun to see him again. He’s a good test. He’s a really good player.”

QB Tua Tagovailoa on how different he feels entering his second season:

“For me, I’m just focused on what we can do. I try to put myself in a situation where I’m Bill Belichick. If I was Bill Belichick, what would I want to do to stop myself? That’s how I try to go about that.”

OLB Jaelan Phillips on preparing for his NFL regular season game:

“It’s going to be crazy. It’s going to be fun. Like Jevon (Holland) said, it’s been a dream of mine since I was little to be able to do this for a career and it’s honestly so surreal at this point so I can’t even tell you how it’s going to feel. It’s just a lot of emotions, a lot going on at once; but you’ve just got to focus on the game. I’m definitely excited.”

LB Jerome Baker on preparing for QB Mac Jones instead of Cam Newton:

“They are a little different. Cam is a little bit more mobile and Mac is slightly less. At the end of the day, it’s a NFL quarterback, so we've got to come out there and prepare and execute at the end of the day. That’s something we go into and that’s what we got to do.”

DB Jason McCourty on getting the chance to see his twin brother, Patriots DB Devin McCourty:

“I would be more excited if I could see his kids but I won’t get a chance to see his kids. Him, eh, he’s all right. (laughter) I saw enough of him the last three years.”

WR DeVante Parker on whether there's any part of him disappointed that he won't get to go against CB Stephon Gilmore, who's on PUP:

“A little bit. I want him out there but they have a good group of guys back there without him. I’m just looking forward to the matchups.”

DT Raekwon Davis on playing with Patriots QB Mac Jones at the University of Alabama:

“Smart guy. Smart guy. He likes to take one play at a time. He’s an accurate guy. I loved playing with him at ‘Bama. He’s a funny kid.”

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Dolphins Place Starting LT Austin Jackson On COVID List Ahead Of Week 1 Vs. Patriots

BOSTON (CBS) — The Dolphins may be a bit shorthanded along their offensive line when they look to slow down a revamped Patriots pass rush in Week 1. On Monday, Miami placed starting left tackle Austin Jackson on the reserve/COVID-19 list, putting his status in doubt for Sunday’s opener in New England. Jackson, a 2020 first-round pick out of UCS, started 12 of his 13 games for the Dolphins last season. He played 79 percent of the team’s offensive snaps. His vaccination status is unknown, but if Jackson has been vaccinated, there’s a chance that he could be cleared ahead of Sunday’s...
NFL
NBC Sports

Updated Patriots-Dolphins Week 1 injury report after Thursday practice

Two notable offseason additions for the New England Patriots did not practice Thursday as the team prepares for Sunday's Week 1 game against the rival Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium. Wide receiver Nelson Agholor and cornerback Jalen Mills, who were both limited in Wednesday's practice, did not participate in Thursday's...
NFL
Miami Herald

NFL Week 1 picks: Three big upsets out the gate. Might Dolphins-Patriots be among them? | Opinion

DOLPHINS (0-0) at PATRIOTS (0-0) Line: NE by 3. Cote’s pick: MIA 23-20. Could have called this my Upset of the Week, except it doesn’t feel like one because I think Miami is better than New England. Dolphins will be better than the Patriots this season, and Sunday. Tua Tagovailoa will silence his many doubters starting in Week 1, and Brian Flores will prove he has learned well from his sensei, Bill Belichick, with a defensive plan that makes it a rough day for rookie QB Mac Jones. Tua having the better of play in the duel of former Alabama passers is a must if I’m to be right on this. A key will be Miami’s young O-line performing capably against a Pats D fortified by the return of Dont’a Hightower after he opted out last year. Fins have lost 11 of past 12 trips to Patsville, but the times they are a -changin’. Miami has won nine of its past 12 games overall and five of past seven on road. Expect a low-scoring game and a result that counts on Jones struggling in his debut against a strong Dolphins secondary, especially on the corners. Jones is New England’s first first-round QB since Drew Bledsoe in 1993. After lucking to ride Tom Brady for so long, Belichick can’t possibly be that lucky again with Jones ... can he?
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Massachusetts State
chatsports.com

Dolphins at Patriots: Preview, Prediction, Final Score And Dolphins Stories To Watch For NFL Week 1

Miami Dolphins news and rumors are here for regular season week 1 in Tua Tagovailoa first full season as QB. Storylines for the Dolphins are taking shape for the regular season opener in Foxboro, MA. The battle between the last two Alabama Crimson Tide QBs is a storyline to watch with Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones. How will the Dolphins offensive line fare against the Patriots defensive line? Plus, which defense is better step up for success in week 1? Chat Sports host RC Maxfield gets you ready for game 1 in 2021 for the Miami Dolphins in today’s video!
NFL
chatsports.com

Miami Dolphins: Rookie Report Card – Week 1 @ Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 12: Jaylen Waddle #17 of the Miami Dolphins runs with the ball after a reception against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) The Miami Dolphins had a handful of rookies contribute in their...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaelan Phillips
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Devante Parker
MassLive.com

Patriots vs. Dolphins: Free live stream, start time, TV, how to watch (NFL Week 1)

The New England Patriots open up their 2021 regular season schedule with a late-afternoon matchup against the Miami Dolphins Sunday. It will be a game of many firsts as rookie quarterback Mac Jones is set to make his first NFL start after winning the job from Cam Newton. Meanwhile, Gillette Stadium will be at full capacity for a regular-season game for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The 2021 Patriots are a new-look team, featuring a number of notable free-agent signings from this offseason, all of whom will be making their Patriots debuts. Nelson Agholor, Matt Judon, Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry will be among those playing their first game as a Patriot. On the other side, former Patriots assistant Brian Flores leads the Dolphins for another season as they turn to second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to lead them behind center.
NFL
CBS Boston

The List Of Six Rookie Quarterbacks Who Have Beaten Bill Belichick’s Patriots Is Insane

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — You’re sure to hear it quite a bit between now and Sunday afternoon: Bill Belichick is 21-6 with the Patriots when facing rookie quarterbacks. It’s relevant, of course, with the Patriots set to face No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson and the New York Jets this weekend. The general idea behind the constant repetition of this statistic is the suggestion that Belichick — the best football mind of his generation, and maybe ever — toys with inexperienced opposing passers so badly that only the best of the best can pass the test of beating Belichick early...
NFL
CBS Miami

First Place AFC East Miami Dolphins Heat Up Rivalry Against Bills On Sunday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It has been a while. The last time the Dolphins beat the Buffalo Bills In South Florida was 2018. There are 3 starters left from that Miami team, Xavian Howard, Devante Parker and Jesse Davis. And the last time these 2 teams played, Buffalo scored 56 points and won by 30. That was last season, when the Bills dominated both games, but this Dolphins team looks to reverse that trend and has a legitimate chance to do so. After a solid road performance in New England, in which the Dolphins won the turnover battle, the red zone battle and committed...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England#American Football#The New England Patriots#Mac#Cb#Patriots Qb Mac Jones#The University Of Alabama
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Patriots star running back Kevin Faulk’s daughter dead at the age of 19

Kevin Faulk is currently the running backs coach at LSU, but the former legendary running back is mourning the death of his baby girl this morning. According to multiple reports, his 19 year old daughter Kevin and a student at LSU tragically passed away this week. LSU made a statement...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama Player’s Hilarious Admission

One Alabama football player could be in for a rough afternoon following his comment about head coach Nick Saban at today’s press conference. Reporters asked safety Jordan Battle about his favorite sayings from the head coach. Unfortunately, the young player brought up a somewhat inappropriate series of jokes the head coach allegedly likes to tell.
ALABAMA STATE
AllDolphins

AllDolphins

Miami, FL
143
Followers
561
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

AllDolphins is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Miami Dolphins

Comments / 0

Community Policy