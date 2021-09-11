CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Anthony Richardson throws 75-yard TD on first pass against USF

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Florida’s quarterback competition got a little bit more interesting on Saturday. On the third series of the game, Anthony Richardson entered the game to spell Emory Jones, who had missed a couple throws on the first two drives.

Richardson didn’t take long to impress once again. On his first play, he faked the handoff, rolled to the left and immediately turned his eyes downfield. That’s when he saw receiver Jacob Copeland flying uncovered toward the end zone.

The redshirt freshman loaded up and hit his target in stride, and Copeland scampered across the goal line to extend Florida’s lead over the South Florida Bulls to 14-3.

Richardson dazzled with his legs last week, rushing for 160 yards and a touchdown against Florida Atlantic. But this is the first time we’ve really seen him show off his cannon successfully this season.

Despite the impressive play, Jones re-entered the game on the next drive, leading a drive that culminated in a touchdown pass to Xzavier Henderson. It will be interesting to see how this battle continues to play out throughout the game.

247Sports

Florida Gators: 'Quarterback worth watching' between Emory Jones, Anthony Richardson

Emory Jones has the quarterback spot for the Florida Gators in 2021. However, there’s some attention on backup quarterback Anthony Richardson. The team is high on Richardson’s potential in the system and could very well get some playing time this year, according to 247Sports Late Kick host Josh Pate. Pate said Jones could end up struggling and Richardson could see some time.
On3.com

Anthony Richardson makes history after first two Florida games

Despite the fact that Emory Jones was considered the heir to former Florida quarterback Kyle Trask’s throne this offseason, Anthony Richardson and his stats continue to electrify the Gators offense from the No. 2 spot. In Saturday’s 42-20 win over in-state opponent USF, Richardson had some eye-popping stats, per ESPN’s...
Tampa Bay Times

Anthony Richardson dazzles as Florida Gators rout USF

TAMPA — Though the play itself was irrelevant Saturday in No. 13 Florida’s 42-20 blowout win over USF, the image might not be. There was Emory Jones, lying on the ground at Raymond James Stadium. He had just thrown his second interception in as many drives on a day his backup, redshirt freshman Anthony Richardson, dazzled (again). Jones looked to the sidelines and shook his head in apparent disbelief.
onlygators.com

Florida football score, takeaways: Anthony Richardson balls, ratchets up QB controversy as Gators beat USF

The quarterback controversy surrounding the No. 13 Florida Gators kicked into fourth gear Saturday as redshirt freshman Anthony Richardson put forward an other-worldly performance as redshirt junior Emory Jones struggled in a 42-20 win over the South Florida Bulls at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The tide turned massively in the second half after both signal callers appeared to play well through the opening 30 minutes.
USA Today

PHOTOS: Anthony Richardson's electric performance vs. USF

Florida football head coach Dan Mullen has a bit of a quarterback controversy on his hands (even though he insists that Jones remains the starter) after his backup quarterback Anthony Richardson outperformed starter Emory Jones for the second week in a row. The redshirt freshman from Gainesville dazzled once again against the South Florida Bulls, becoming the first Gators quarterback since Tim Tebow to throw and run for over 100 yards in the same game.
