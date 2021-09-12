CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walking Our Faith: Beauty for ashes

By Suzanne Elizabeth AndersonWalking Our Faith
Summit Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 20th anniversary of 9/11 has me thinking about my time in New York City. I had worked on the 98th floor of 2 World Trade Center, but I left the city in 1994. However, I was there for the garage bombing in 1993. They made us wait in our offices until the firemen reached our floor, and because it was the 98th floor, it was hours before it was our turn to walk down the stairs in a single-file line. I remember the darkness and the gallows humor, and afterward a small group from our office went to the nearest bar and had more than a few drinks.

