On TV, 9/11 was last huge story for ‘Big 3’ network anchors

By Jody Heemstra
drgnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Millions of Americans were guided through the horror of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks by one of three men on television news — Tom Brokaw, Peter Jennings and Dan Rather. Each had been their network’s chief news anchors for more than two decades, with long stints as reporters before then, careers that prepared them for their roles as leader and, in effect, psychologists to the nation. Watching their performances now is a reminder of how different the media world is today, and how differently such a story would unfold — both in terms of the media landscape and the identities of the anchors who would deliver it.

