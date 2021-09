Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac set the internet on fire over the weekend after the pair shared an unexpectedly sexy moment at the Venice Film Festival. On Saturday, the two actors walked the red carpet together to promote their new HBO series, Scenes From a Marriage, in which they play a married couple. While pausing for photos on the step-and-repeat, Isaac made the most of the moment by grabbing Chastain’s arm and planting a kiss on her inner bicep. In response, the actress threw back her head in laughter before affectioning cupping his face and posing cheek to cheek. This intimate exchange between the costars got many people on social media talking, prompting more than a few to lament that they couldn’t take the actress’s place.

