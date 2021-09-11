Man extricated out of his truck, airlifted after crashing into Halloween store
HOUSTON - Deputies are looking into what caused a man to crash his truck into a Halloween store in northwest Harris County overnight Saturday. According to Sgt. Beaty with Harris County Sheriff's Office, it happened at Top Dog Halloween Store on Northwest Freeway a little after midnight. When officials arrived, they found a silver GMC Sierra that crashed into the store and had to be extricated from his truck.www.fox26houston.com
