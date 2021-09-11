CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Joe Baffney's five TDs key DeSales' 60-20 grid victory over Sherman County

Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJunior quarterback Joe Baffney threw for five touchdowns — four to tight end Seamus Doohan — as DeSales sprinted to a 46-0 lead after one quarter and waltzed to a 60-20 victory over Sherman County in 8-man football action Friday night, Sept. 10, at Ty Baffney Field. The Irish game...

www.union-bulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL Stadium Apologizes For Gross Concessions Mistake

Week 1 couldn’t have gone much worse for New York Giants fans, especially those who were at the game. The Giants began the season with a crushing 27-13 loss to the Denver Broncos. Both Daniel Jones (267 yards passing and two touchdowns) and Saquon Barkley (10 carries for 26 yards) had forgettable performances and the defense gave up way too much to Teddy Bridgewater (264 yards passing and two touchdowns) and Melvin Gordon (101 yards rushing and one score).
NFL
The Spun

Report: ‘Top Choice’ Emerges For USC Coaching Job

According to a report, USC has a “top choice” in mind to replace Clay Helton as head coach. He’s a man already familiar with Pac-12 territory. Per Scott Wolf of Inside USC, the Trojans’ No. 1 candidate is none other than Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. Cristobal just scored the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Irish
Union Leader

Ball Hawks: Exeter defense keys victory over Goffstown

EXETER — Ethan Moss described the Exeter High School defense as hungry. The unit feasted in the Blue Hawks’ 37-14 season-opening NHIAA Division I victory over Goffstown Friday at Bill Ball Stadium. Exeter, which ended last season by forfeiting its quarterfinal game against rival Winnacunnet of Hampton due to a...
EXETER, NH
Sea Coast Echo

Hawks soar to 20-10 victory over Vancleave

Hancock's Brandon King threw for 216 yards and a score as the Hawks took home a 20-10 victory over the home-standing Vancleave Bulldogs on Friday night. Hancock took the opening kickoff and marched 52 yards and scored in a Cameron Miller touchdown run. Later in the first quarter, King connected with Todd Dedeaux on a 43-yard touchdown strike to extend the Hawks' lead to 14-0.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Pickett's 2 TDs key Pitt rout of UMass, 51-7

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett threw for two touchdowns passes and the Pitt defense held Massachusetts to 209 yards of total offense as the Panthers cruised to a 51-7 season-opening victory on Saturday. Pickett linked up with Lucas Krull and Jordan Addison for first-quarter touchdowns as the Panthers jumped out...
NFL
chatsports.com

Cliché’ or not, Swinney’s key for victory is truth

The team who controls the line of scrimmage in Saturday’s top five showdown between Clemson and Georgia will win the game. That is football. That is the way it is. The team that wins this battle wins the majority of the time. “Ultimately, it comes down to who can win...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Five Keys for Saturday's Game vs Army

Georgia State Football will face the United States Military Academy to open the 2021 season in a game that will kick shortly after Noon ET on Saturday in a game that will be televised nationally on ESPNU. The Panthers are looking to knock off a very good opponent and while the "hay is in the barn" from a game plan standpoint there are several key things we will be watching that should the final score.
GEORGIA STATE
Northern Virginia Daily

Falcons rally for five-set victory over Bulldogs

Central's volleyball team won a thrilling five-setter for the second time this week. The Falcons knocked off Luray 3-2 (19-25, 25-12, 14-25, 25-18, 15-8) for a key Bull Run District road victory on Thursday. The Bulldogs were last year's Class 2 state runners-up. Central, which beat Class 3 William Monroe...
SPORTS
ucasports.com

SUGAR BEARS SECURE FIVE-SET VICTORY OVER LITTLE ROCK

CONWAY, Ark. - The University of Central Arkansas volleyball program battled in a certified classic as they took the I-40 Governors Showdown 3-2. The Sugar Bears gave Little Rock everything they could handle as both teams fought valiantly in the duel that went to the last moments of the fifth set. UCA was led by their team captain as juniorAlexis Stumbough was all over the court from both the offensive and defensive sides. Stumbough produced 17 kills on a .310 hitting percentage and paired that will 15 digs. While the team leader held her own, it was the freshmen that wrote the final script. Mackenzie Vernon and Allison Holloway both impacted the game's late stages as they both produced multiple kills in the last leg of the match. Not only did they help secure the match, but they also gifted UCA a 4-0 lead in the 2021-22 I-40 Governors Showdown.
CONWAY, AR
theportlandbeacon.com

Raiders Battle for 20-17 Victory over Heavily Favored DeWitt

“It's not the size of the dog in the fight, it's the size of the fight in the dog.” ― Mark Twain. If you followed any Lansing area sports media in recent days, DeWitt’s impeding beat down of Portland was all but a sure thing. It almost felt like the defending state champion Panthers were more focused on their upcoming September 10th showdown with East Lansing, and that the September 2nd trip to Portland was simply a formality on DeWitt’s road to a repeat state championship.
PORTLAND, MI
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Touchet opens with 32-6 grid victory over St. John-Endicott

ST. JOHN — Touchet kicked off its football season with a 32-6 victory over St. John-Endicott here on a rainy Friday night, Sept. 10. It took about a half for the Indians to get on track, as they scored touchdowns in the both the first and second quarter to hold a 12-6 halftime lead, and then rolled to two third-quarter scores for a 26-6 lead.
TOUCHET, WA
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel

Daniels runs for 3 TDs in Air Force's season-opening victory

COLORADO SPRINGS — Haaziq Daniels ran for three touchdowns Saturday as Air Force beat Lafayette 35-14. Daniels’ third TD run, a 19-yarder with just more than six minutes left, gave the Falcons their first score of the second half and ensured their 15th straight season-opening victory and their 25th win without a loss against FCS opponents.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
drexeldragons.com

No. 20 Saint Joseph's Takes 7-2 Victory Over Drexel

PHILADELPHIA – A three-goal second quarter sealed the deal for No. 20 Saint Joseph's University as they moved to a 7-2 victory over the Dragons. Drexel drops to 0-3 on the season and the Hawks improve to 2-1. The Dragons got out early against the Hawks, taking a 1-0 lead only two minutes into the game. Isabel Jacobs set up a perfect pass into the circle from the Dragons end-line, allowing Avery Powell to grab her first goal of the season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
michigansportsradio.com

Tri-County Cruises to Victory over Chippewa Hills

The Tri-County Vikings opened CSAA-Gold play against Chippewa Hills on Friday night. It was close in the first quarter, but a 38-0 advantage over the final three quarters gave Tri-County a 46-7 win. Midway through the opening frame, Nate Lovell started the scoring with a 13-yard run. The Vikings would...
FOOTBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy