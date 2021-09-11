Joe Baffney's five TDs key DeSales' 60-20 grid victory over Sherman County

CONWAY, Ark. - The University of Central Arkansas volleyball program battled in a certified classic as they took the I-40 Governors Showdown 3-2. The Sugar Bears gave Little Rock everything they could handle as both teams fought valiantly in the duel that went to the last moments of the fifth set. UCA was led by their team captain as juniorAlexis Stumbough was all over the court from both the offensive and defensive sides. Stumbough produced 17 kills on a .310 hitting percentage and paired that will 15 digs. While the team leader held her own, it was the freshmen that wrote the final script. Mackenzie Vernon and Allison Holloway both impacted the game's late stages as they both produced multiple kills in the last leg of the match. Not only did they help secure the match, but they also gifted UCA a 4-0 lead in the 2021-22 I-40 Governors Showdown.

CONWAY, AR ・ 14 DAYS AGO