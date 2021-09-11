Rosie on the House: Protect pets from the naughty side of nature
Question: I am new to Tucson. I heard my pets shouldn’t stay outside by themselves. Why?. Answer: There are plenty of wildlife who can easily harm your pets. Snakes — There are 13 species of rattlesnakes in Arizona. Rattlesnakes and other venomous snake bites are extremely dangerous and require immediate medical attention. Snakes are generally more afraid of us than we are of them. They hide in bushes, under rocks, houses, and sheds, or in holes that they or other critters have created. Curious noses tend to get bit.tucson.com
