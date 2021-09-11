CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosie on the House: Protect pets from the naughty side of nature

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuestion: I am new to Tucson. I heard my pets shouldn’t stay outside by themselves. Why?. Answer: There are plenty of wildlife who can easily harm your pets. Snakes — There are 13 species of rattlesnakes in Arizona. Rattlesnakes and other venomous snake bites are extremely dangerous and require immediate medical attention. Snakes are generally more afraid of us than we are of them. They hide in bushes, under rocks, houses, and sheds, or in holes that they or other critters have created. Curious noses tend to get bit.

