Interview: Immersive Van Gogh Producer Corey Ross

A tribute to a beloved artist, and one of the most popular exhibits today, Chicago opened its doors to the Immersive Van Gogh experience back in February 2021. Despite the pandemic and its restrictions, the exhibit is booming with activity and established new dates staying until the end of November. Tickets starting at a hefty price of $40, for a 40 minute show, creates an opportunity for a romantic date night with a birds eye view from the Juliet balcony that is available for the show. Including a wine bar and gift shop, there is also an opportunity to do yoga at select times while the psychedelic light show is projecting the walls around you.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO