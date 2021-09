After yesterday's moderate upside move taking gold above $1,800, technical selling pressure resulted in gold breaking back below $1,800. Yesterday the Bureau of Labor Statistics released its inflationary report for August, indicating that the CPI (Consumer Price Index) increased by 0.3% last month. August’s rise in inflationary pressures came in under estimates by economists polled by the Wall Street Journal, who were expecting an increase of 0.4%. The Bureau of Labor Statistics report indicated that inflationary pressures are still prevalent and remain at an elevated level taking the CPI index to 5.3% over the last 12 months.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO