Laporta leads at Wentworth, Wiesberger near Ryder Cup place

wcn247.com
 6 days ago

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — Francesco Laporta of Italy shot 3-under 69 to take a one-stroke lead after three rounds of the BMW PGA Championship as Bernd Wiesberger moved closer to sealing a place in Europe’s Ryder Cup team. Nineteen players are within five shots of the 264th-ranked Laporta, who is 14 under overall, heading into the final round. The closest is English player Laurie Canter, who shot 70 and is a stroke behind in second place outright. Ryder Cup qualification is the major subplot of this week’s tournament. Wiesberger looks almost sure of getting in via the European points list after shooting a second straight round of 67.

