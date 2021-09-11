CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Chester County to receive federal disaster aid for individuals ravaged by Hurricane Ida

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST CHESTER — The Chester County Commissioners and County Emergency Service officials announced Saturday the confirmation of federal disaster funding assistance for county residents devastated by the impact of Hurricane Ida when the storm hit Chester County on Sept. 1-2. The announcement follows the directive to FEMA by President Biden to make federal funding available to affected individuals in selected Pennsylvania counties, including Chester County.

