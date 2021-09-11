Upcycled Life: Eraser stamps

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». On pages 36 and 37 of Captain January, a 19th-century children’s novel by Laura E. Richards, Mary Ruefle has erased all but the following words: “My / heart / was / a / Long / lost / drawing.” Among the soupy lines of white paint that cover the original text, Ruefle has pasted an old-timey etching of a beached whale, its expressive eye staring out at as tiny, ineffectual humans rush about its inert body. As in so many of Ruefle’s erasures, her intervention transforms someone else’s words into something poignant, while her strange illustration injects an unexpected flash of humor. Both elements unsettle the book’s usual purpose, making it delightfully unclear whether its pages are meant for reading, visual viewing, or something else.

