CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Design

Upcycled Life: Eraser stamps

By Katie Patterson Larson
The Spokesman-Review
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou know when you are cleaning out the drawer of school or office supplies and you find several old eraser nubs? Or petrified erasers on the end of perfectly good pencils?. Using pink eraser bits for art is a slightly more sophisticated version of what I did in elementary school at my desk.

www.spokesman.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX21News.com

Upcycle mosaics for arts and crafts with Shattered Glass Restored

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. A simple way to bring color into your list is to create the color yourself with arts and crafts. Shattered Glass Restored up-cycles materials and turns them into works of art. Artist and Owner of Shattered Glass Restored, Cathy Tomovich put Keni’s creative skills to work with china mosaics.
DESIGN
TrendHunter.com

Upcycled Stone Furniture

The Stone House marks the solo debut of Dutch Designer Stefan Scholten. The sustainability-made furniture series is part of the Masterly - The Dutch in Milano exhibition at Palazzo Turati. Scholten's design was inspired by Forte Dei Marmi, an area of Italy best known for its marble quarries. The designer was keen to explore different ways to repurpose stone waste, a common practice in this particular industry.
INTERIOR DESIGN
TrendHunter.com

Upcycled Cedar Tree Deodorants

Each & Every uses upcycling processes to formulate its deodorants. The sustainable self-care brand helps reduce waste from the furniture industry with its innovative manufacturing. The cedarwood oil found in Each & Every's natural deodorants is sourced from cedar tree byproducts. Oils are extracted from sawdust, shavings, and other bits...
ENVIRONMENT
mymonona.com

Stamp Camp

Are you in need of some greeting cards and "me" time? Come join us and make your own cards for all kinds of events using Stampin'Up! products. The products are great for beginning or advanced stampers. Supplies needed: scissors, bone folder and your favorite adhesive. Call 222-3415 in interested in attended. Seating is limited.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Supplies#Eraser#Stamps
districtchronicles.com

Karen Calls Cops on Pit Bull at Park

In a viral video posted Aug. 11, TikToker @dogmom1991m films two white women who allegedly called the police and her because she took her pit bull to the park. “These ladies called the cops on me for having a pit bull at the park around kids,” the video caption says. “I was minding my own business; he was on a leash.”
PETS
fox29.com

Missing woman's haunting songs on Spotify account may provide answers

A series of haunting songs appeared on missing New York woman Gabby Petito’s Spotify on Sept. 1, a day after her mother last received text messages from her phone. Many of the songs, collected on an account she appeared to share with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, focus on love and heartache.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Design
Good News Daily

Kind Man Buys Woman’s Groceries After Hearing her Tell Daughter They Couldn’t Afford to Eat That Night

Yet another reminder that there are still good people in the world. When Bear Taliferro Jr. was shopping at Walmart, he was grateful to have overheard a mother in need. “Last night, I left from pulling two 14 hour shifts,” Bear wrote in a post on Facebook. “Stopped by the grocery store to grab food for dinner and as I was checking out a woman started crying in the next checkout line.”
Mashed

In Paula Deen's Career, One Recipe Stands Above The Rest

When you're a fan of a celebrity chef like Paula Deen, following their career can be tough. Legacy personalities like Deen have years of recipes, books, shows, and content. And let's be real, as much as we may like, most of us don't have all day, every day to cook and work our way through all of them.
RECIPES
Dothan Eagle

Rebloom upcycles used florals

Lovely blush, pink and white roses with some baby blue hydrangeas covered a table inside the Roosevelt room at Windmill Station. The flowers had been used for a wedding held at the venue, but were set to go out into the world to brighten someone else’s day. “Who doesn’t want...
DOTHAN, AL
Sourcing Journal

Keen Builds Transparency Into its Upcycling-Centered Collection

A shoe made with industrial car seat leather will be Keen’s first with a clear certification indicating how upcycled it really is. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Upcycled-Textile Outerwear Lines

Valerie Name Bolaño, a New York-based interior designer, has found a way to repurpose unwanted furniture by turning it into luxury outerwear. The designer has launched her first-ever luxury fashion line that will feature outerwear made from upcycled upholstery textiles. Given the nature of her work, Name Bolaño frequents textile showrooms to design custom-made furniture pieces for clients. During these frequent trips, she discovered that textile offcuts are often discarded - many of which are salvageable and good enough to use.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hyperallergic

The Lyrical and Funny Art of Erasing Words From Books

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». On pages 36 and 37 of Captain January, a 19th-century children’s novel by Laura E. Richards, Mary Ruefle has erased all but the following words: “My / heart / was / a / Long / lost / drawing.” Among the soupy lines of white paint that cover the original text, Ruefle has pasted an old-timey etching of a beached whale, its expressive eye staring out at as tiny, ineffectual humans rush about its inert body. As in so many of Ruefle’s erasures, her intervention transforms someone else’s words into something poignant, while her strange illustration injects an unexpected flash of humor. Both elements unsettle the book’s usual purpose, making it delightfully unclear whether its pages are meant for reading, visual viewing, or something else.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Spokesman-Review

Front Porch: Tragedy of COVID-19 becomes personal

As I write this, there have been 778 deaths due to COVID-19 in Spokane County residents. By the time you read this, there likely are more. On Sept. 6, those numbers became deeply personal when a longtime family friend died of the coronavirus. Lance Lehman and I were born the...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
TrendHunter.com

90s-Inspired Upcycled Denim

Clothing giant H&M continues its sustainability drive with its Autumn 2021 upcycled denim collection. The brand has designed a ten-piece collection featuring baggy jeans, loose jeans, trucker jackets, oversized shirts, and a bucket hat - all made from 100 % recycled fabrics. The line was inspired by the laidback aesthetic...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
provideocoalition.com

Tip: Stop Down to Erase Moiré

Shooting screens with digital cameras can lead to nasty pictures, as the interaction of screen pixels with sensor photosites frequently results in aliasing and moiré. The usual fix is to replace the screens in post, but that has its own issues: motion tracking / match moving, keying, handling reflections, synchronizing animated and real-life actions, and the like. Often, though, you can eliminate moiré in-camera by doing something we don’t usually do: shoot at a tiny stop, where diffraction dominates.
PHOTOGRAPHY

Comments / 0

Community Policy