Sophomores Return to School After Year of Virtual Learning

By Chloe Boyd
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a year of online classrooms, virtual conversations, and minimal social interactions, many sophomores are experiencing Westwood for the first time as school returns in-person. For the inexperienced former freshman, navigating the complexities of the building, including confusing room numbers, Flex systems, and ongoing construction, has been difficult. However, as the beginning of the school year continues, sophomores are finally starting to understand the ins and outs of Westwood.

