Sophomores Return to School After Year of Virtual Learning

As promised, we are providing you an update regarding the status of school reopening in Ascension Parish from the current closure due to Hurricane Ida. As of this afternoon, 30% of our schools do not have power. However, we do believe significant progress is being made each day, and we are hopeful that we will continue to see power restored to all schools as well as neighborhoods and businesses in the very near future.

ASCENSION PARISH, LA ・ 12 DAYS AGO