CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Family of man killed during Portland protests sues city

wcn247.com
 6 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The estate of a man fatally shot in downtown Portland after a pro-Trump car rally last year is suing the city, the mayor and the county district attorney. The lawsuit says negligence contributed to his violent death. The suit, filed Friday in federal court in Portland, contends a “hands-off approach” to political demonstrations and counter-protests in Portland fostered a “culture of vigilante policing” between opposing factions that filled the void and led to the killing of Aaron “Jay” Danielson on Aug. 29, 2020. It seeks $13 million in damages.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Society
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Society
Portland, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Portland#Protest Riot#Ap

Comments / 0

Community Policy