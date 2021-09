Today's the day, the Oklahoma State Fair is officially open! The state fair will be going on in Oklahoma City at the OKC Fairgrounds starting today until Sunday, September 26th (09-26-21). Last year it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since there was no state fair last year organizers are interested to see how big or small the crowd gets. I'm betting it'll be a near record year. People are ready to get back to "normal."

