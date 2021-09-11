Writing from the Scene of the Crime: On Stephen Graham Jones’s “The Only Good Indians”

EQUALLY ADEPT WITH literary and historical fiction, Stephen Graham Jones is also acclaimed for tales of dark fantasy and horror suffused with slashers, monsters, ghosts, werewolves, zombies, and other creatures that go bump in the night. For Jones, a writer who also teaches courses on these figures, it seems that every day is, indeed, Halloween. His enthusiasm for such storytelling is on display in his recent full-length novel, The Only Good Indians (2020), the winner of a Bram Stoker Award and Ray Bradbury Prize for Science Fiction, Fantasy & Speculative Fiction. It joins a quickly expanding body of work that makes readers recoil at what may be hiding out there in the shadows, watching from the edge of the forest, lying in wait beneath the floorboards, lurking beyond the next turn in the road, or haunting the voided spaces of colonial history. The anticipation and dread Jones’s stories provoke are amplified in his unique take on the slasher by associations with holidays such as Thanksgiving and Columbus Day, presented with their colonial entanglements so that the arrival of Columbus in 1492 is not seen as an occasion for historical celebration but “a storm so bad it eats the world.” Yet, whatever form the monstrous takes in Jones’s work, he is a master at creating a storied presence that settles deep into our psyches.