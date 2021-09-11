CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Music at the Intersection with Roy Ayers, Lee Fields rolls out with great music, sparse crowds

By Kevin C. Johnson
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt long last, the first night of the long-awaited Music at the Intersection festival unfolded in Grand Center on Friday night, kicking off the three-day inaugural event. Homegrown, ambitious and stacked with talent on top of talent, Music at the Intersection was originally conceived as an outdoor festival in 2020 but delayed until now because of the pandemic and relocated to several Grand Center venues — the Fox Theatre, the Grandel, Jazz St. Louis, the Sheldon Concert Hall, the Big Top and the Open Air VIP Tent.

