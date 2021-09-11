CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiowa County, CO

Notice - Application for Issuance of Treasurer's Deed

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNOTICE OF PURCHASE OF REAL ESTATE AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER'S DEED. To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having an Interest or Title or Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to.

