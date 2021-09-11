Motorcycle Crash Sends Man To Shore Area Trauma Center

Photo courtesy Ocean County Scanner News

BRICK – An accident involving a motorcycle and SUV sends one man to the hospital with injuries and closes a busy section of road during the afternoon rush hour, police said.

Brick Township Police arrived at the scene at around 3:13 p.m. on September 10 in the area of Beaverson Boulevard at the intersecion of Old Toms River Road.

The investigation showed that 26-year-old Brick resident Lukas August was riding his Harley Davidson heading west in the right lane of Beaverson Boulevard towards Old Toms River Road. When he tried making a left turn, he struck a GMC Terrain driven by 70-year-old Lucy Marie Cramer-Haplin of Lakewood.

Police said August struck the vehicle in the right front wheel area and was thrown from the motorcycle.

Cramer-Haplin had been driving east on Beaverson Boulevard and was in the left turn lane at the Old Toms River Road intersection at the time of the crash. She was not harmed.

August was taken to Jersey Shore Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

An alert went out over Nixle urging drivers to avoid the area for three hours after the crash for the cleanup and the investigation. It caused some delays for the Friday night commute.

The probe into the crash is being conducted by Brick Township Police Department Traffic Safety Unit and Ptl. Daniel Fogarty.

Witnesses are urged to call Ptl. Daniel Fogarty #211 at 732-262-1141.