Behind enemy lines: State of the Giants heading into the opener vs the Broncos

The New York Giants open the season Sunday vs. the Denver Broncos. Here are five storylines to follow as the week unfolds. That is the question that matters when it comes to Giants’ star running back Saquon Barkley. Coach Joe Judge has said he wants to see how Barkley comes out of Wednesday’s fully-padded practice before making a decision on Barkley, who has not played in a game since suffering a major knee injury in Week 2 of last season.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO