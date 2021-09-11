CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Behind enemy lines: State of the Giants heading into the opener vs the Broncos

By Mile High Report
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to Denver Broncos game week, it’s always fascinating to go behind enemy lines. This week that’s obviously the New York Giants. From the status and usage of running back Saquon Barkley and Evan Engram to the offensive line and the defense, what are the expectations for them this season? It certainly seems like they have a lot of questions heading into the opener against Denver.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Dave Gettleman takes victory lap on Odell Beckham Jr trade

Dave Gettleman shocked the entire National Football League when he decided to trade Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns in March 2019. Fast forward, The New York Giants general manager is taking a victory lap prior to the 2021 season. The Giants travel to Cleveland for joint practices this...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Stadium Apologizes For Gross Concessions Mistake

Week 1 couldn’t have gone much worse for New York Giants fans, especially those who were at the game. The Giants began the season with a crushing 27-13 loss to the Denver Broncos. Both Daniel Jones (267 yards passing and two touchdowns) and Saquon Barkley (10 carries for 26 yards) had forgettable performances and the defense gave up way too much to Teddy Bridgewater (264 yards passing and two touchdowns) and Melvin Gordon (101 yards rushing and one score).
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
USA Today

Broncos vs. Giants broadcast map: Will the game be on TV?

The Denver Broncos (0-0) will go on the road to face the New York Giants (0-0) in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season on Sunday, Sept. 12 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:25 p.m. MT and the game will air regionally on...
NFL
chatsports.com

Broncos vs. Giants betting preview for Week 1

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 06: A general view of helmets worn by the New York Giants against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on December 06, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images) The NFL regular season is finally here and we can finally begin to talk about...
NFL
dallassun.com

Washington turns to QB Taylor Heinicke against Giants

Taylor Heinicke is about to get an extended run as an NFL starter for the first time. The 28-year-old quarterback was elevated to starter because of Ryan Fitzpatrick's hip injury in the season opener, so Heinicke will lead the Washington Football Team (0-1) into action against the New York Giants(0-1) on Thursday night at Landover, Md.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Behind Enemy Lines#American Football#The New York Giants#Broncos Country#Northjersey
giants.com

Giants narrow focus on season opener vs. Broncos

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – When NFL players and coaches are asked what they think of the opinions of those outside their bubble, it's a good bet those perceptions are not particularly positive. So it is with the Giants' offensive line, which has received its share of scrutiny from fans and...
NFL
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Broncos’ Von Miller feeling 100% heading into season opener vs Giants after going “back to the drawing board” in offseason

Days away from returning to a regular-season NFL game for the first time since 2019, Von Miller admits “it’s a different Von” entering the outside linebacker’s 11th season. The difference is a more finessed approach after Miller’s uber-intense offseason heading into 2020 turned into a season-ending ankle injury on Sept....
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Big Blue View

Giants vs. Broncos: 5 Giants storylines to watch this week

The New York Giants open the season Sunday vs. the Denver Broncos. Here are five storylines to follow as the week unfolds. That is the question that matters when it comes to Giants’ star running back Saquon Barkley. Coach Joe Judge has said he wants to see how Barkley comes out of Wednesday’s fully-padded practice before making a decision on Barkley, who has not played in a game since suffering a major knee injury in Week 2 of last season.
NFL
chatsports.com

Giants vs. Broncos: Which Denver player would be perfect for the Giants?

Which single Denver Broncos player would be the best choice if you could take one Denver player and put him into the New York Giants lineup?. There are a ton of potential answers. Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy? Left tackle Garett Bolles? Cornerback Patrick Surtain II? Edge defender Bradley Chubb? Safety Justin Simmons?
NFL
Yardbarker

Know Your Enemy: Broncos Must Beware Giants LB Blake Martinez

With the Denver Broncos getting ready to kick off the season on Sunday, the New York Gians present some players that can be problematic. Focusing on the defensive side of the ball, the Giants had a rather good defense last year that ranked them top-12 in multiple categories. The weak...
NFL
Mile High Report

Broncos vs. Giants final practice participation report

The Denver Broncos will begin Week 1 at nearly full strength with the only questionable player being edge rusher Bradley Chubb who is having issues with his ankle. Head Coach Vic Fangio confirmed that he’d be a gameday decision and if Chubb does play it’ll likely be in a reduced capacity.
NFL
chatsports.com

Giants vs. Broncos: What to expect when the Giants have the ball

The start of the 2021 NFL season is finally here for the New York Giants. The Giants will be taking on the Denver Broncos at 4:25 p.m. this Sunday, and we’ll finally get a look at the 2021 version of the Giants’ offense. The Broncos made heavy investments in their...
NFL
USA Today

Giants vs. Broncos: Statistics, numbers and broken records

The New York Giants watched helplessly as their fans, who had not attended a home game since 2019, exited MetLife Stadium in the fourth quarter on Sunday. That’s because the Denver Broncos, led by Teddy Bridgewater, put on a clinic and dominated New York in a game that wasn’t nearly as close as the score indicated (27-13).
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy