Gremillion: I Was There, and Tonight, Like Every 9/11 Anniversary, I’ll Put a Candle in the Window

By Jeff Gremillion
houstoncitybook.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIF YOU HAPPEN to be riding through Montrose tonight, you might see a little white candle burning in the front window of a yellow-brick bungalow. That'll be me. I always do that on the evening of 9/11, just like I did on Sept. 11, 2001, in my Manhattan apartment a few dozen blocks away from Ground Zero. Just like so many of my neighbors did at the time, as the acrid smell of smoke and soot and sorrow lingered in the air.

