Last year Disney confirmed that Splash Mountain, it's iconic log flume ride, would be getting a major overhaul. While the core of the ride itself would remain intact, the theming of the attraction would change entirely. The story inspired by the controversial Disney film Song of the South, is set to be replaced by a new story following the events of The Princess and the Frog. While we have no timeline yet on when the ride will undergo the update, Magic Kingdom has made one related change already, as a statue of Song of the South and Splash Mountain character Br'er Rabbit has disappeared from the park.

TRAVEL ・ 14 DAYS AGO