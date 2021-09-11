NCIS season 19 promo: Mark Harmon’s Gibbs & a life-or-death crisis!
This week CBS finally released a full NCIS season 19 promo, and let’s just say that it paints a grim picture for Mark Harmon’s Gibbs. If you look to the bottom of this article, you can have a good chance to see what we’re talking about here. At the end of season 18 Gibbs’ boat exploded with him on it, and judging from what we see here his team is going to assume the worst — or at least be led down that road. There’s a little bit of evidence out there that Gibbs is presumed dead (they may even find a body!) and with that in mind, they’re all going to be desperately scrambling to try and figure out the truth.cartermatt.com
