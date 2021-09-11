CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student Government begins their recovery from understaffing

By Julia Croston
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring their second Senate meeting of the fall semester on Friday, Student Government (SG) discussed legislation and budgetary requests before ultimately confirming Ashley Mason as a new Associate Justice. Chief Justice Antwain Marshall formally introduced himself to the Senate for the first time, explaining his excitement and goal to fill...

Student Government
