Yellowstone is back and bloodier than ever in the Season 4 trailer, which debuted today with plenty of action and high stakes drama to keep us on the edge of our seats. Kevin Costner returns as John Dutton, the patriarch of the infamous Dutton family and overseer of the ranch. Things aren’t looking so great for John this time around, as he’s beaten and bloodied by the end of the trailer — but we’re holding out hope that this just means the Paramount Network drama is better than ever.

TV SERIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO