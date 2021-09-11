CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Remembering those lost 20 years ago on 9/11

Cover picture for the articlePresidents, emergency workers and family members gathered across three states to remember those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.

williamsonhomepage.com

'We will never forget what happened:' 9/11 first responder remembers those lost on 20th anniversary of attack

On Sept. 11, 2001, Americans witnessed the single-deadliest terrorist attack in the country's history, with nearly 3,000 American citizens losing their lives after members of Al-Qaeda flew hijacked airliners into the World Trade Center Twin Towers. On Saturday, exactly 20 years after the deadly attack, the Spring Hill Fire Department...
Fox News

Keeping memories of those we lost on 9/11 20 years later

Fox News

Remembering Those We Lost: 9/11 Families Share Their Story

On this episode, Martha is joined by Debra Burlingame and Kathleen Deparis, who both lost a brother on the day of the 9/11 terror attacks. Debra and Kathleen reflect on the 20th anniversary of that horrific day and share their thoughts on the impact of President Biden’s decision to withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan at the end of August.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Remembering 9/11: 20 years later, nation marks the legacies of those lost

President Joe Biden: "My message to unvaccinated Americans is this. What more is there to wait for? What more do you need to see?" This is Now (Sept. 9, 2021) Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
