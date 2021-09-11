CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, NY

NIAGARA DISCOVERIES: 1916 auto parade celebrated U.S.-Canada cooperation

By Ann Marie Linnabery Niagara Discoveries
Niagara Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven though U.S. citizens are allowed to go to Canada again, there are some still some requirements needed to cross the border. This was true about 100 years ago as well. In the History Center collection are several photos, some of which are captioned, showing an automobile parade that began in Buffalo and ended in Niagara Falls. Although the captions mentioned several men who were associated with the Automobile Club of Buffalo, there was no indication as to when or why the parade took place. After doing some research based on the men’s names and the approximate date of the automobiles, the story behind the auto parade emerged.

www.niagara-gazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Niagara, NY
Lifestyle
City
Niagara, NY
City
Niagara Falls, NY
City
Ontario, NY
Niagara Falls, NY
Lifestyle
Buffalo, NY
Cars
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Automobile#U S#History Center#Club#The Ontario Motor League#Auto Reciprocity#Americans#Canadians

Comments / 0

Community Policy