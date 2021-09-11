NIAGARA DISCOVERIES: 1916 auto parade celebrated U.S.-Canada cooperation

Even though U.S. citizens are allowed to go to Canada again, there are some still some requirements needed to cross the border. This was true about 100 years ago as well. In the History Center collection are several photos, some of which are captioned, showing an automobile parade that began in Buffalo and ended in Niagara Falls. Although the captions mentioned several men who were associated with the Automobile Club of Buffalo, there was no indication as to when or why the parade took place. After doing some research based on the men’s names and the approximate date of the automobiles, the story behind the auto parade emerged.