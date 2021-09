To commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, we asked local leaders to share their own memories of that day. “I was at Orlando International Airport commanding the Orlando Police’s Airport Division. I will never forget the feeling of that day, and how it changed how we looked at the world. For me, it was a reminder of how critical our work was to keep every American safe. In the years since then — both as Orlando police chief and as a member of the House Homeland Security Committee overseeing federal efforts to stop domestic terrorism — I have often thought of those we lost that day, and the bravery and sacrifice of so many first responders. As we recognize 20 years since the attacks, I hope that you will join me in saying a prayer for the victims and their families, for peace, and for the safety and security of all Americans.”

ORLANDO, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO