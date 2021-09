Mayor Harry Rilling and his team worked hard to keep us safe during the pandemic. I am proud to have been able to see first-hand the incredible work of his team, under his leadership, that tirelessly gave above and beyond every day. I want to especially thank Director Deanna D’Amore and the Health Department and Lamond Daniels and the Community Services Department. I am so glad Mayor Rilling brought you to serve in Norwalk and am grateful you were looking out for us all throughout this challenging time.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO