Lian Li Release Stylish 011 AIR MINI
Lian Li has just released their slick new O11 AIR MINI PC case, and it looks absolutely stunning. Unlike many of their rivals smaller cube chassis designs, this isn’t micro-ATX either, it’s actually a little bigger than it looks, despite being called “MINI”. This is no bad thing though, as it means you get a more compact cube style, but you still end up with a case that can handle everything from mini-ITX right up to E-ATX motherboard.www.eteknix.com
