Greenville, IL

Richard ‘Rick’ Ridings

 6 days ago

Richard ‘Rick’ Ridings, 63, of Greenville, IL., entered eternal rest on September 10, 2021, at St. John’s Hospital, Springfield, IL. Friends may call Tuesday, September 14, 2021, from 4-7:00 pm, at the Assalley-Young Funeral Home, Greenville, IL. Funeral service will be held at Mt. Nebo Primitive Baptist Church, Greenville, IL on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at 11:00 am, with the Rev. Willie Huffine, officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Nebo Cemetery. The family suggests memorials, in lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, be given to the Mt. Nebo Cemetery – 582 Mt. Nebo Avenue, Greenville, IL 62246 and/or the family.

