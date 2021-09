Sorry for the delay on this post; I’ve just had a busy day with work and family obligations. The M’s head south to take on the thoroughly beaten-down Arizona Diamondbacks. The D-Backs had a respectable start to the year, then went into a tailspin that they’ve never quite pulled out of. They come into tonight at a pretty shocking 45-90, just slightly better than the Orioles. The D-Backs collapse is a little harder to fathom than the Orioles, who have a clear/obvious reason why they can’t win: they don’t really have any MLB-caliber pitchers.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO