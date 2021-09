There is one event that occurs yearly, rain or shine—Wild Adventure Corn Maze. If you are a lover of puzzles, then this life-sized corn maze will bring you great amounts of joy. Wild Adventure Corn Maze offers multiple mazes of varying skill-level, allowing you to get in and out in under an hour, or spend hours searching for your exit. Corn mazes aren’t the only thing this event offers. You will also find pumpkins for sale, more corn than you can possibly eat, candy drops as Halloween nears and a chance to shoot the corn cannon.

