Chasen Hines expected to miss McNeese State game

By Shea Dixon
247Sports
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLSU will be without three starters on the offensive line for Saturday's week two matchup with McNeese State. Head coach Ed Orgeron said this week that both starting offensive tackles, Cam Wire and Austin Deculus, would be held out of the game as they recovered from minor injuries. Wire was injured against UCLA and did not return to the game, while Deculus was injured but later checked back into the contest.

247sports.com

theadvocate.com

Five LSU players, including both offensive tackles, out for McNeese game, Ed Orgeron says

At least five players, including both of LSU’s starting offensive tackles, have been ruled out of Saturday’s home opener in Tiger Stadium against McNeese State. During his first weekly news conference of the season, LSU coach Ed Orgeron said right tackle Austin Deculus, left tackle Cam Wire, defensive ends Ali Gaye and Soni Fonua and wide receiver Jontre Kirklin all will not play this week.
COLLEGE SPORTS
andthevalleyshook.com

Tuesdays with Ed: McNeese State

Ed Orgeron had his first meeting with reporters of the 2021 football season and recapped the loss against UCLA and previewed the home opener against McNeese State. “They gave us some challenging stuff,” Orgeron said. “Almost every down they were sliding the front, protecting the back end, so it was a challenging offense and we knew that going into it. All the things we saw on tape, and we spent eight hours on the tape on Sunday, everything was fixable. Every one can be fixed. They outschemed us in a lot of situations on offense and defense and we spent a lot of time on Sunday going through those things.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU can't afford to be sentimental against McNeese State

This is not a time for sentiment. The Tigers will be facing a team quarterbacked by head coach Ed Orgeron’s son Cody and coached by Frank Wilson, a former co-worker of Orgeron’s on the LSU staff. This game was scheduled as an opportunity for the Cowboys to make some bucks...
COLLEGE SPORTS
audacy.com

6 LSU players out for McNeese State, LB done for season

LSU football had an injury- and absence-plagued camp, and that doesn't appear to have changed early in the season. Coach Ed Orgeron said Tuesday that six players would be unavailable for Saturday's game against McNeese State, one of whom will be out for the season in Jared Small. The linebacker suffered a knee injury against UCLA.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily Comet

LSU football vs McNeese State: Scouting report, prediction as Ed Orgeron faces son Cody

BATON ROUGE — LSU football plays its home opener against in-state opponent McNeese State on Saturday (7 p.m., SEC Network+) in Tiger Stadium after losing its opener at UCLA last week, 38-27. McNeese State lost its opener to West Florida, 42-36. For the first time since the 2019 season and before COVID-19 restrictions, a capacity crowd of 102,321 will be allowed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Everything Ed Orgeron said after LSU beat McNeese State

LSU (1-1) returns to action on Saturday, Sept. 18, when Central Michigan (1-1) visits Tiger Stadium for a 6:30 p.m. CT matchup on the SEC Network. Want the latest news on LSU delivered right to your email? Subscribe to the Geaux247 newsletter here. It is free and a great way to get daily updates on LSU football, basketball, baseball, recruiting, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Like us on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.
COLLEGE SPORTS
fox8live.com

LSU evens their 2021 record with in-state victory over McNeese State

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU now owns a win in 2021, but it wasn’t anything to write home about. The Tigers beat an undermanned McNeese State, 34-7. “We won the game. Very pleased with our defensive performance. Not pleased with the last touchdown on the screen. Very pleased with our pass rush and I knew we were a good pass rushing team, but obviously we’re going to face stiffer opponents down the road.On offense, we couldn’t get it going for a while, but we hung in there. We tried to get the run game going outside. We had several offensive linemen that were out, but we had a variety of runs, speed sweeps, tosses, counters. We still had some protection problems. We need to look at it whether it’s personnel or whether it’s scheme we need to fix it because people are still going to come after us. Overall, we’re pleased with the win. I thought from Game 1 to Game 2 we made a jump in a lot of areas. Now we need to take this next jump next week in a lot of areas,” said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
247Sports

WATCH: LSU vs. McNeese State highlights

LSU cruised past McNeese State with a 34-7 win on Saturday to move to 1-1 on the season. Check out the highlights below from the home opener in Tiger Stadium, which featured the first touchdown of running back Corey Kiner's career. Head coach Ed Orgeron was pleased with the overall...
COLLEGE SPORTS
nfldraftdiamonds.com

