Chasen Hines expected to miss McNeese State game

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU now owns a win in 2021, but it wasn’t anything to write home about. The Tigers beat an undermanned McNeese State, 34-7. “We won the game. Very pleased with our defensive performance. Not pleased with the last touchdown on the screen. Very pleased with our pass rush and I knew we were a good pass rushing team, but obviously we’re going to face stiffer opponents down the road.On offense, we couldn’t get it going for a while, but we hung in there. We tried to get the run game going outside. We had several offensive linemen that were out, but we had a variety of runs, speed sweeps, tosses, counters. We still had some protection problems. We need to look at it whether it’s personnel or whether it’s scheme we need to fix it because people are still going to come after us. Overall, we’re pleased with the win. I thought from Game 1 to Game 2 we made a jump in a lot of areas. Now we need to take this next jump next week in a lot of areas,” said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO