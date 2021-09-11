Bills are 6.5-point favorites vs. Steelers as Week 1 arrives

The Buffalo Bills are 6.5-point favorites as they’re only a few hours away from kicking off their 2021 NFL season against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

That figure comes to us via Tipico Sportsbook, (access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list).

That spread for the game has remained steady throughout the past few weeks.

Bills Wire updated those odds heading into Week 1 on Aug. 17. At that time, the Bills were also 6.5-point favorites.

Since then, the Bills and Steelers have had the rest of their odds updated.

The over/under heading into the contest is 47.5.

Worth noting, the Buffalo beat Pittsburgh the past two seasons. In those, the point totals reached 27 and 41, respectively.

The moneyline for the game sits at -280 for the Bills and +220 for the Steelers.

In 2020, Pittsburgh was 12-4 against the spread. Buffalo was 11-5, per Sportsbook Wire.

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com. Please gamble responsibly.