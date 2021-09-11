CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Dolphins activate LT Austin Jackson from COVID-19 list

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Left tackle Austin Jackson was activated by the Miami Dolphins from the COVID-19 reserve list Saturday, making him eligible to play in the team’s opener at New England.

The Dolphins said a final determination on Jackson’s playing status will be made before Sunday’s game. He was traveling to New England separately from the rest of the team.

Jackson was listed on the depth chart entering the week as the team’s starter at left tackle. He did not practice this week after being placed on the list Monday. He needed to return two negative COVID-19 tests in a 24-hour span before being removed from the list.

Tight end Adam Shaheen was not activated, meaning he will miss the game. Shaheen is unvaccinated and is also on the COVID-19 list for the second time this season.

___

Comments / 0

Related
profootballrumors.com

Dolphins Place Adam Shaheen On COVID-19 List

Dolphins tight end Adam Shaheen has tested positive for COVID-19 (Twitter link via NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero). He’ll be placed on the COVID list for now, which will rule him out for Sunday’s season opener against the Patriots. Fortunately, Shaheen is not experiencing any major symptoms. However, since he’s unvaccinated, league...
NFL
CBS Miami

First Place AFC East Miami Dolphins Heat Up Rivalry Against Bills On Sunday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It has been a while. The last time the Dolphins beat the Buffalo Bills In South Florida was 2018. There are 3 starters left from that Miami team, Xavian Howard, Devante Parker and Jesse Davis. And the last time these 2 teams played, Buffalo scored 56 points and won by 30. That was last season, when the Bills dominated both games, but this Dolphins team looks to reverse that trend and has a legitimate chance to do so. After a solid road performance in New England, in which the Dolphins won the turnover battle, the red zone battle and committed...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Shaheen
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England#Covid 19#American Football#Ap#The Miami Dolphins
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Le’Veon Bell News

Le’Veon Bell might be on the verge of joining an NFL roster for the 2021 season. According to the NFL’s workout list, the Baltimore Ravens had the veteran free agent running back in for a try-out on Monday. Bell was one of two running backs who worked out for the...
NFL
TMZ.com

Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk's Daughter, Kevione, Dead At 19

LSU football student staff member Kevione Faulk -- daughter of 3-time Super Bowl champion Kevin Faulk -- tragically passed away on Monday, the team announced. She was just 19 years old. The Tigers released a statement on Faulk's passing ... saying, "We are heartbroken with the passing of Kevione Faulk,...
NFL
WILX-TV

Lions Make Trade With Broncos

-ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - A person familiar with the deal says the Denver Broncos have traded speedy wide receiver Trinity Benson to the Detroit Lions in exchange for fifth- and seventh-round picks in the 2022 draft. The Lions also received a sixth-round pick in 2023 from the Broncos. Benson was a longshot from East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma, who spent the last two years on Denver’s practice squad.
NFL
The Spun

Panthers Announce They’ve Agreed To Trade With Raiders

The Carolina Panthers agreed to a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday night that will send a veteran linebacker across the country just a few weeks before the start of the regular season. The Panthers announced that they sent linebacker Denzel Perryman and a 2022 seventh-round draft pick...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Make Surprising Cut On Monday

We’re just days away from the start of the 2021 NFL season but teams are still tweaking their rosters a but. For the Las Vegas Raiders, those tweaks have led to a surprise cut on Monday. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Raiders waiving second-year linebacker Tanner Muse. And...
NFL
Yardbarker

Cowboys Sign Veteran QB: New Dak Prescott Backup?

There's a new quarterback in town. Is there a new backup for Dak Prescott?. According to our sources, the Dallas Cowboys have claimed former Carolina Panthers quarterback Will Grier off waivers. The move comes after the team parted ways with Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert as part of Tuesday's roster...
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers: Taysom Hill is a sign that Sean Payton is losing his edge

The Buccaneers won’t be lucky enough to face Taysom Hill as a starter in 2021. “Jack of all trades, master of none.” There isn’t a better way to sum up Buccaneers opponent Taysom Hill. Hill is one of the most versatile players in the NFL, at least in his usage, but it is more than fair to say he is not a master in the NFL.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Alabama RB released by Las Vegas Raiders

BJ Emmons’ time with the Las Vegas Raiders appears to be done. The former Alabama running back was let go Monday in a series of roster moves by the Raiders. Emmons was cut from the team’s active roster last week. He was quickly re-signed to the team’s practice squad. The Monday roster move is Emmons’ release from the Las Vegas practice squad.
NFL
Sporting News

Jon Gruden explains why Raiders took delay of game penalty as they lined up for game-winnning field goal

Carl Nassib's strip sack of Lamar Jackson in overtime set the Raiders up to put a winning stamp on their first game with fans at Allegiant Stadium. Las Vegas got the ball at the 27-yard line, well within the range of kicker Daniel Carlson, who had hit a 55-yard field goal to send the game into overtime. They ran the ball once on first down and picked up an extra yard. That was all Jon Gruden needed to see before summoning the field goal unit to attempt the game-winning kick.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding to their quarterback depth ahead of the start of the 2021 regular season. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the NFC South franchise is re-signing veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian. Siemian, 29, was a seventh round NFL Draft pick out of Northwestern in...
NFL
The Spun

Saints Get More Big News After Win Over Packers

The New Orleans Saints picked up a big victory on the field today, and cornerback Marshon Lattimore had a monster win for his bank account after the game. Lattimore, who shook off an injury to help the Saints shut down Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers this afternoon, has reportedly agreed to a five-year, $97.6 million contract extension with over $68 million guaranteed.
NFL
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are finalizing their QB depth chart ahead of the 2021 season. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks have released veteran backup Sean Mannion to make way for second-year quarterback Jake Luton. Mannion was selected with a third-round pick in the 2015 draft by the...
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

572K+
Followers
314K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy