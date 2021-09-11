CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen County, NC

RIP, losing streak! West Bladen comes from behind to beat Gators in OT

By Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZMzu1_0btEwXYg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q9WoD_0btEwXYg00

West Bladen … 26

E. Columbus … 20

West Bladen | East Columbus

42-257 Rushes-yards 20-169

141 Passing yards 148

9-20-0 Passes 10-19-2

West Bladen 0 0 6 14 6 — 26

East Columbus 7 7 6 0 0 — 20

E — J.J. Faulkner 22 run (Jeffery Robbins kick), 9:30, 1st.

E — Jaquan Radford 45 run (Jeffery Robbins kick), 1:33, 2nd.

W — Hezekiah Adams 11 run (kick failed), 8:22, 3rd.

E — C.J. Waddell 50 pass from J.R. Stewart (kick failed), 6:36, 3rd.

W — Javarrie Adams 32 pass from Hezekiah Adams (Javarrie Adams pass from Hezekiah Adams), 8:40, 4th.

W — Cornelius Esters 59 pass from Hezekiah Adams (pass failed), 2:57, 4th.

W — Hezekiah Adams 5 run, 2nd play, OT.

RUSHING

WB — Hezekiah Adams 10-116, Tydrick Stewart 16-52, Javarrie Adams 7-38, Jahmar Richardson 6-32, Devon Strange 3-19; EC — Jaquan Radford 6-91, J.J. Faulkner 12-72, J.R. Stewart 1-5, C.J. Waddell 1-1.

PASSING

WB — Hezekiah Adams 6-9-0, 135 yards, Devon Strange 2-7-0, 4 yards, Javarrie Adams 1-4-0, 2 yards; EC — J.R. Stewart 10-19-2, 148 yards.

RECEIVING

WB — Cornelius Esters 6-100, Hezekiah Adams 2-39, Jahmar Richardson 1-2; EC — C.J. Waddell 4-81, Ayden Graham 3-36, Jaquise Smith 1-6, Cainan Patrick 1-(-1).

LAKE WACCAMAW — Rest in peace, losing streak.

West Bladen snapped a 10-game skid in high school football with a come-from-behind 26-20 victory over East Columbus in overtime Friday night. The Knights won it with two scores in the final nine minutes of regulation, and freshman Hezekiah Adams’ 5-yard run on the second snap of overtime.

The losing streak dated back to a 36-32 win over West Columbus on Oct. 18, 2019. The Knights’ Stanley Williams, in his first season of his first head coaching gig, was presented his inaugural victory.

The teams were formerly members together in the Three Rivers Conference. The 1-A Gators now play in the Waccamaw Conference, and the Knights in the 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference.

Adams, amid 251 yards of total offense, threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores.

• Knights: Freshman Hezekiah Adams, two touchdowns passing, two touchdowns rushing, six of nine passing for 135 yards, 10 rushes for 116 yards; sophomore Cornelius Easters, interception, six tackles on defense, and six receptions for 100 yards on offense; senior Craig Williams, fumble recovery, two tackles; junior Deonte Lacey blocked a punt, six tackles; senior Keshawn Ballard, nine tackles; junior Tydrick Stewart, interception, three tackles; junior Javarrie Adams, touchdown receiving and PAT reception; sophomore Xavier Spaulding, blocked punt recovery, three tackles.

• Gators: J.R. Stewart threw for 148 yards and a touchdown; Jaquan Radford ran for 91 yards and a touchdown.

Bladen County, NC
Bladen County, NC
Sports
#High School Football
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bladen Journal

