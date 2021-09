Year-round a section of rusted girder sits next to Park Ridge City Hall, surrounded by memorial paver bricks and a few ornamental bushes. Once a year members of the community gather to remember that the girder is a remnant of one of New York City’s World Trade Center’s Twin Towers. It was rescued from the rubble of the skyscrapers, which collapsed Sept. 11, 2001, after terrorists hijacked commercial airplanes and rammed them into the office buildings.

PARK RIDGE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO