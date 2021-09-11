CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Serbs protest against lithium mining, other eco problems

By DARKO VOJINOVIC - Associated Press
 6 days ago

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Several thousand people in Serbia have attended a protest demanding a ban on planned lithium mining in the Balkan country as well as a resolution to scores of other environmental issues. The rally Saturday in downtown Belgrade was organized by about 30 ecological groups who recently have gained popularity in Serbia amid widespread disillusionment with mainstream politicians. The protesters have held banners demanding protection of Serbia's rivers, nature and air which they say have been endangered by profit-seeking policies and decades of neglect. Thousands have signed a petition against international Rio Tinto mining company.

The Independent

Thousands join Swiss protest against vaccine mandates

Thousands joined a protest against the Swiss government's vaccine mandates. The protest march, which took place in Bern on Wednesday, September 8, demanded the government to stop restricting the use of indoor public spaces and require citizens to undergo vaccinations or PCR test certificates needed to enter establishments. Protesters are...
PROTESTS
q957.com

Afghan protests persist, posing a problem for new Taliban government

(Reuters) – A group of Afghan women crouched on the side of a Kabul street and took cover after armed members of the Taliban fired shots into the air to disperse hundreds of protesters. One of them spoke rapidly at the camera filming them. “These people (the Taliban) are very...
PROTESTS
indybay.org

Protest Against Texas' Insane Abortion Law

In November 2019 NASA Ames employees were selected to hear a speech by Vice-President Pence at Moffett Airfield in Mountain View, CA. Protesters staged a striking red, white and black demonstration outside the NASA research facility. Groups Vigil for Democracy, Refuse Fascism, and Revolution Books were joined by the Raging...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
dallassun.com

'Abandon violence against protesters, journalists'

Geneva [Switzerland], September 10 (ANI): The Taliban must stop resorting to violence and the persecution of peaceful demonstrators and reporters covering rallies in Afghanistan, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said on Friday. This comes after the Taliban banned all unauthorized protests, slogans, and...
PROTESTS
Telegraph

Thousands protest against Bukele government in El Salvador

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Thousands of people marched in El Salvador's capital Wednesday against the government of President Nayib Bukele who protesters say has concentrated too much power, weakened the independence of the courts and may seek re-election. Some marchers are also protesting the controversial decision by Bukele...
ADVOCACY
wcn247.com

Poland's, Lithuania's PMs to discuss migration, security

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte is traveling to Poland for talks that include the region's security in the face of migrant pressure on the two countries' borders with Belarus. European Union members in the region, as well as EU leaders, say the migrant pressure is a hybrid attack by Belarus on the entire European bloc. Simonyte and Poland's prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, are to discuss ways of preventing illegal migration and enhancing security on the EU's eastern border, as well as broader issues, also linked to the situation in Afghanistan. Simonyte is also to meet with parliament speakers for talks that will include bilateral matters.
POLITICS
wcn247.com

Indian opposition party holds street protest demanding jobs

NEW DELHI (AP) — Youth members of India’s main opposition Congress party have clashed with police during a street protest demanding jobs as the country’s economy recovers from a coronavirus lockdown last year that triggered massive unemployment. They also urged people not to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 71st birthday on Friday. About 150 Congress supporters tried to jump police barricades blocking them from marching to government offices in New Delhi. A massive 23.9% economic contraction in the April-June quarter last year due to the pandemic lockdown caused millions of people to lose their jobs in small and medium-size businesses and pushed the country into a recession.
PROTESTS
9 EU Mediterranean countries hold summit in Greece

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Nine European countries on the Mediterranean are holding a summit in Athens to discuss issues ranging from climate change and the pandemic response to migration and Afghanistan. The one-day gathering, dubbed the EUMED 9, brings together the leaders of Spain, France, Italy, Malta, Greece and Cyprus, and recent additions Slovenia and Croatia. Portugal is sending its foreign minister, while European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen will also attend the meeting. Climate change and its effects on the region will be the first topic of discussion, after this summer saw devastating forest fires sweep the region. Migration will be another main topic of discussion.
EUROPE
The Independent

‘Time is running out’: Researchers warn climate progress has stalled as only one country doing enough to meet 1.5C target

Only one country is currently doing enough to meet the world’s aspiration of limiting global heating to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, researchers have warned. The rest of the planet is making “sobering” progress towards meeting the target agreed by countries under the Paris Agreement, according to new analysis released just weeks before the Cop26 climate summit is due to take place in Glasgow.The assessment of 37 countries, from the independent research group Climate Action Tracker, says that progress towards keeping hopes of the 1.5C target alive have stalled since May, with Gambia being the only country currently taking sufficient...
ENVIRONMENT
Bakersfield Channel

Afghan women fight back, protest against Taliban

Afghan women are continuing to fight for their rights as the Taliban crackdown intensifies. "They are not our people, they are terrorist. They are killing our people," one protesting woman said. Exclusive footage from a Newsy photojournalist in Kabul takes us inside one of the largest protests under Taliban control...
PROTESTS
nevalleynews.org

Afghan women, others protest Taliban government appointees

On Tuesday, the Taliban announced its new cabinet following a military offensive and national takeover of Afghanistan last month. The cabinet is all-male, drawing much consternation and scrutiny, and includes Sirajuddin Haqqani — who is wanted by the FBI — as its interim interior minister. The announcement comes on the...
PROTESTS
wcn247.com

Virus fallout, slow internet worry businesses in German vote

GOLSSEN, Germany (AP) — A crowded race to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel after she decided not to extend her 16 years in office has left many Germans uninspired and undecided ahead of the Sept. 26 parliamentary election. While some of the issues that voters say are most important to them are global or national in scope, many have local and personal priorities. Looming over the election is uncertainty over how much more disruption the pandemic will cause. Small business owners are hoping a new leader might help them avoid a repeat of the pain of the last 18 months. But they are also interested in how the next chancellor will guide efforts to rebuild areas hit by flash floods, improve Germany’s internet and cellphone service, and reduce its onerous bureaucracy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thedrive

Mining Lithium For EV Batteries (and Nukes) in the Arctic Is Probably a Bad Idea

There's certainly a better way to keep up with lithium demand than...this. The Arctic Circle has faced some problems in the past few years. Things like the melting ice caps and massive human pollution thanks to mining activities have really screwed things up—and not to mention it's also become an increasingly strategic area worth fighting for. That's all bad but the news is worse now, as we've worked out that there's lithium to be fracked out of the Arctic and, my goodness, we simply cannot stop ourselves.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wcn247.com

UN: Climate pledges put world on 'catastrophic pathway'

BERLIN (AP) — The head of the United Nations says cuts in greenhouse gas emissions so far pledged by governments put the world on a “catastrophic pathway” toward a hotter future. A U.N. report reviewing all the national commitments submitted until July 30 by signatories of the Paris climate accord found that they would result in emissions rising nearly 16% by 2030, compared with 2010 levels. Scientists agree that a sharp decline in emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases is needed as soon as possible to cap global temperature rise at 1.5 Celsius from pre-industrial levels by 2100. Major emitters such as China, India and Saudi Arabia failed to submit new pledges in time for the report.
ENVIRONMENT
wcn247.com

Armenia takes Azerbaijan to UN court alleging discrimination

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Armenia is taking its decades long territorial dispute with neighboring Azerbaijan — that erupted into armed conflict again last year — to the United Nations’ highest court. Armenia has filed a case at the International Court of Justice alleging breaches of an international convention that aims to eliminate racial discrimination, the court announced late Thursday. The court says Armenia alleges that Armenians “have been subjected to systemic discrimination, mass killings, torture and other abuse.” Azerbaijan is expected to file a similar case against Armenia soon. Azerbaijan's deputy foreign minister says in a tweet: “In the coming days, we will hold #Armenia to account for breaches of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination."
WORLD
wcn247.com

Slovenia starts mandatory vaccination for government workers

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia will start mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for all government employees, further tightening anti-virus measures that sparked a major riot in the small Alpine state earlier this week. The measure adopted on Friday compels all government employees to receive one shot by Oct. 1 a second by Nov. 1, unless they get the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. PCR tests will no longer be accepted. Earlier this week, the government mandated the display of COVID-19 passes indicating proof or vaccination or a negative PCR result for all workplaces and to enter hospitals, gasoline stations, shopping malls, restaurants and other public places.
WORLD

