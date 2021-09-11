CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona, MN

IN PHOTOS: A Winona original, now on display in Mabel at Steam Engine Days

La Crosse Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAny Winonan would testify that it’s not a real parade without the Winona Steam Calliope. And the red-and-gold 1920s-era steam calliope is making a comeback at the 69th annual Hesper-Mabel Steam Engine Days. It called Winona home since 1958 but of late went to Mabel for restoration work. Steam was seen again for the first time Saturday morning, and it is on display at the festival in Mabel this weekend. It will be in the parade again Sunday in Mabel. The calliope reaches a volume of 108 decibels—equivalent to an arena rock concert—and uses 100 pounds of coal an hour.

lacrossetribune.com

